Top 10 stories of the day: Transnet execs granted bail | Nkabane responds to axing calls | Vultures expose major poisoning

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 30 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Picture: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla
News today includes four former Transnet executives have been granted bail of R50 000 each with conditions.
Meanwhile, as calls grow for Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane to be removed for failing to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, the minister said it is the prerogative of President Cyril Ramaphosa to redeploy her.
Furthermore, South African National Parks recorded one of the largest vulture poisoning events in Southern Africa on 6 May 2025. A total of 116 vultures were found dead at the scene in the Kruger National Park, and 84 were retrieved alive.
Weather tomorrow: 1 July 2025
Expect strong, damaging winds across parts of the Northern Cape, while some areas of the Western Cape are at heightened risk of wildfire eruptions. Full weather forecast here.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Transnet executives Molefe, Gama and two others granted bail [VIDEO]
Four former Transnet executives have been granted bail of R50 000 each with conditions.
Transnet executives, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, the company’s former CFO, Anoj Singh, and top engineer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday.
Molefe and Gama were arrested after surrendering to police on Monday morning. Singh and Jiyane were also handcuffed on the same day.
The state did not oppose bail.
CONTINUE READING: Transnet executives Molefe, Gama and two others granted bail [VIDEO]
Where does Johannesburg’s air quality rank among global polluters?
Residents surveyed by environmental groups in Johannesburg have questioned the city’s air quality.
Breathe Cities and the Clear Air Fund (CAF) recently completed a poll of public perceptions that the municipality intends to use to formulate future policy.
However, global evaluation and ranking systems put Johannesburg well behind the world’s most dangerous cities for human respiratory systems.
CONTINUE READING: Where does Johannesburg’s air quality rank among global polluters?
‘It’s the president’s prerogative’: Nkabane responds as critics demand her axing
As calls grow for Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane to be removed for failing to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, the minister said it is the prerogative of President Cyril Ramaphosa to redeploy her.
Nkabane has come under fire after being embroiled in allegations of corruption and the illegal appointment of the Seta board, including accusations that she misled Parliament by providing false information about the procedure for appointing Seta chairs — a list dominated by ANC cadres — and about the composition of the panel that made the appointments.
On Sunday, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) called for the immediate removal of Nkabane.
CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s the president’s prerogative’: Nkabane responds as critics demand her axing
Here’s how to manage household electricity usage as municipal tariff increases kick in
Newly approved electricity hikes will come into effect tomorrow and will have households scratching their heads as to how much more they can limit their usage.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved tariff increases between 4 to 5 times higher than latest inflation figures for over 100 municipalities in recent weeks, placing strain on consumers across the country.
Alarm over the increases was illustrated by Nersa’s comment that a record number of objections and submissions by affected customers were received from individual households.
CONTINUE READING: Here’s how to manage household electricity usage as municipal tariff increases kick in
Vultures lead rangers to one of SANParks’ largest poisoning events
South African National Parks recorded one of the largest vulture poisoning events in Southern Africa on 6 May 2025. A total of 116 vultures were found dead at the scene in the Kruger National Park, and 84 were retrieved alive.
Andrew Desmat, Mahlangeni section ranger where the poisoning incident occurred, painted a picture of the state of the scene on the infamous day.
“The way we found the scene was due to the vultures; we could see that there was a feeding event at this location. There were three or four birds that had tracking devices that landed here,” Andrew said.
CONTINUE READING: Vultures lead rangers to one of SANParks’ largest poisoning events
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Cameron: Suspend all arrested Saps officers
- ‘Not much mutuality going on,’ says witness about texts between Mbenenge and Mengo
- Less than 25% of Gauteng police stations have dedicated toilets for GBV victims
- Andile Jali joins elite 10% black farmers: Midfielder farms cattle in Gqeberha
- DA vows to stay in GNU to ‘fight corruption’, threatens motion against Ramaphosa
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Helen Joseph denies corpse crisis |Fannie Masemola not arrested | City Power staff held hostage