Top 10 stories of the day: Mashaba admits to underestimating Zuma | Madlanga commission delay ‘problematic’ | Tshwane stalls reopening of public pools

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 31 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba admitting that he underestimated how popular the MK party would be before the elections. He also regrets joining the Moonshot Pact with the DA.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System has got off to a bumpy start, with those occupying top offices publicly calling each other out.

Furthermore, the City of Tshwane has confirmed the doubts of some residents after announcing the delayed reopening of public pools.

Weather tomorrow: 31 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts that the majority of the country will experience fine conditions, ranging from warm to hot, on Monday, as the country welcomes the first day of spring.

It, however, said it may be cloudy and cool along the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coast, with rain likely in these areas. Read the full weather forecast here.

Mashaba admits to underestimating Zuma and how ActionSA was hurt by DA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba admitted that he underestimated how popular the MK party would be before the elections. He also regrets joining the Moonshot Pact with the DA.

He said this in an interview with the SABC to mark the fifth anniversary of his party.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

After building steady momentum since its formation in 2020, ActionSA had a disappointing election campaign in 2024. The party only got 1.2% of the votes, which secured it six seats in parliament.

CONTINUE READING: Mashaba admits to underestimating Zuma and how ActionSA was hurt by DA

Madlanga commission delay ‘problematic’ – political analyst

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System has got off to a bumpy start, with those occupying top offices publicly calling each other out.

Former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at Capital on the Park Hotel in Johannesburg on 28 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

On Tuesday, 26 August, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga disappointed South Africans when he announced that the hearings would not commence tomorrow due to delays in procuring vital infrastructure.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission delay ‘problematic’ – political analyst

Tshwane delays reopening of public pools ‘due to unforeseen challenges’

The City of Tshwane has confirmed the doubts of some residents after announcing the delayed reopening of public pools.

Two weeks ago, The Citizen visited two municipal swimming pools ahead of the spring rush to see the state of the facilities.

The Sunnyside Swimming Pool is seen 20 August 2025, days before the start of Spring. According to staff at the premises the pool is ready for the new season’s swimmers and they are just awaiting a delivery of chlorine and pool chemicals to treat the water. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mamelodi West swimming pool was half full but clean. A volunteer told The Citizen that he had been informed the municipality would refill the pool.

CONTINUE READING: Tshwane delays reopening of public pools ‘due to unforeseen challenges’

Court grants Cape Town permission to evict foreigners ‘demanding’ relocation to Canada

The Western Cape High Court has granted the City of Cape Town and the Departments of Home Affairs and Public Works permission to evict foreigners from Wingfield and ‘Paint City’ in Bellville.

In June, the city approached the court in an effort to evict the remaining 360 foreigners who had been illegally occupying the area since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: X/@geordinhl

At the time, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the state and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) had offered alternative living arrangements to them.

While some accepted the offers, others refused, demanding that the government relocate them to Canada or Europe.

CONTINUE READING: Court grants Cape Town permission to evict foreigners ‘demanding’ relocation to Canada

Condolences pour in for DJ Poizen after he and Chymamusique involved in accident [VIDEO]

Celebrities and fans of DJ Poizen and Chymamusique have been left shocked after hearing the news of the two being involved in an accident on Saturday morning on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane.

DJ Poizen and Chymamusique. Picture: X/tndaba

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed that the head-on collision claimed five lives and left two injured.

Among the deceased is producer Calvin Masetla, popularly known as DJ Poizen. Chymamusique is one of the two who were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CONTINUE READING: Condolences pour in for DJ Poizen after he and Chymamusique involved in accident [VIDEO]

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap:

READ HERE: University student brutally stabbed to death | Post Office suspends parcel services to US | Salga slams Nersa–Eskom settlement