Top 10 stories of the day: Counterfeit alcohol in SA | Icasa seizes Starlink equipment | Malema on Shivambu

In the news today, research shows how the illicit trade makes up 18% of the South Africa’s overall alcohol market.

Meanwhile, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa says Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been operating its Starlink satellite internet service illegally in the country.

Furthermore, EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed concerns over former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s move to parliament with the MK party.

Weather tomorrow: 5 June 2025

The weather service has warned of damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal, while a weekend cold front is expected to deliver icy conditions, snow, and rough seas across inland and coastal areas. Full weather forecast here.

How you could be drinking counterfeit alcohol without knowing

Illicit alcohol traders are making a fortune selling knock-off liquor to unsuspecting and desperate patrons.

Euromonitor International, in partnership with Drinks Federation South Africa (DFSA), this week revealed the runaway popularity of the illicit alcohol trade.

Between traders prioritising profits and consumers choosing cheaper options, the country is missing out on just over R10 billion, excluding Value-Added Tax (VAT), on untaxed spirits alone.

Through desk research, store visits and surveys across multiple geographic and income demographics, Euromonitor illustrated how the illicit trade makes up 18% of the country’s overall alcohol market.

Icasa seizes Starlink satellite-internet equipment in South Africa [VIDEO]

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been operating its Starlink satellite internet service illegally in the country, and that it has recently confiscated equipment belonging to the company.

Starlink has returned to the spotlight in the country following a policy directive from Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi, which aims to pave the way for the satellite internet service’s legal entry into the South African market.

Talks on launching Starlink in South Africa stalled earlier this year after Musk and US President Donald Trump ramped up public rhetoric against policies such as BEE laws, which mandate that foreign-owned telecoms companies allocate at least 30% of local equity to historically disadvantaged groups, primarily black South Africans.

‘Ayakwini yena?’: Malema says EFF unfazed by Shivambu’s parliamentary return

EFF leader Julius Malema dismissed concerns over former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s move to parliament with the MK party, rhetorically asking, “Ayakwini yena?” (Where was he going?), while reaffirming that his party’s “superior” presence in parliament remains unchallenged

Speaking to the media outside the home of late actor Presley Chweneyagae in Soweto, where he had come to pay condolences, Malema addressed several pressing political issues, including Shivambu’s new role, calls for black unity, and local governance matters.

The MK party on Tuesday removed Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the party.

This follows an investigation into Shivambu’s trip to Malawi to visit fugitive Pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Church.

Mashatile reveals he spent R2.3m on travel, food, and laundry for Japan trip

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has disclosed that he spent R2.3 million on a single working visit to Japan in March 2025, with expenses including flights, accommodation, ground transport, restaurant services, and laundry costs.

This latest revelation adds to previous travel expenditure totalling over R5.5 million since taking office in July 2024.

The revelation came in response to a parliamentary question from ActionSA MP Lerato Mikateko Ngobeni, who requested a complete breakdown of all official travel undertaken by Mashatile since assuming office on 3 July 2024.

Mashatile confirmed that he undertook four official international trips since the specified dates.

Winter wonderland: Snow expected in Gauteng next week

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg, Gauteng was on the 10th of July 2023 when the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that various parts of the province was covered in a white.

With the latest weather forecast and a cold front looming, Gauteng may once again be transformed into a winter wonderland next week.

According to Vox Weather, the mercury is expected to drop below 20°C as residents scurry to get their blankets out and keep warm.

