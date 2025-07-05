Top 10 stories of the day: Mabuza funeral | Springboks beat Italy | 2025 Durban July

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 5 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, the late former deputy president David Mabuza will be laid to rest next weekend, while the Springboks scored a 42-24 win over Italy on Saturday.

Additionally, this year’s Durban July horse racing event has been won by The Real Prince.

Heavy rains are expected to hit the Western Cape coast on Sunday. Read the full weather forecast here.

News today: 5 July 2025

Former deputy president David Mabuza at Union Buildings in Pretoria on 19 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The family of former deputy president David Mabuza has confirmed that his funeral will take place next weekend.

Mabuza died on Thursday following a short illness at the age of 64.

Springboks battle past Italy at Loftus

Kurt-Lee Arendse was one of the try-scorers for the Springboks against Italy on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks kicked off their 2025 Test season with a far from impressive 42-24 win against Six Nations minnows and severely weakened Italy in the first of two Tests between the nations at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Real Prince, the real deal: Hot favourite goes down by a whisker in Durban July

Spectators celebrate during the Durban July main race on 2 July 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Real Prince won the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville, narrowly beating hot-pot 2-1 favourite Eight On Eighteen.

Ridden by Craig Zackey and trained by Dean Kannemeyer, four-year-old gelding The Real Prince started at bookmaker odds of 14-1, paid R10.30 a Win and R2.90 a Place on the TAB tote.

Steenhuisen calls national dialogue a ‘band-aid on the ANC’s electoral wound’

Minster of Agriculture and DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

DA leader John Steenhuisen has written off the upcoming national dialogue as an ANC campaign event.

The Minister of Agriculture in the government of national unity (GNU) wrote an open letter to Thabo Mbeki in response to the former president’s own letter released earlier this week.

A ‘mockery’ or ‘flimsy attack’? ANC and DA scrap over Tshwane city manager’s appointment

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler. Picture: Neil McCartney

The appointment of Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler was conducted in a manner that creates a mockery of the prescripts governing the appointment of senior managers, claims the ANC.

Yesterday’s News recap

