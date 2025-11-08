In case you missed it: IDAC official kidnapped | Minister backs $1.3 trillion fund | Discovery Bank fined R3m

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 08 November 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) confirmed that one of its senior officials was kidnapped and assaulted while driving home on Friday night.

Furthermore, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George has endorsed a global roadmap calling for US$1.3 trillion in climate finance for developing countries by 2035.

Meanwhile, the Prudential Authority has fined Discovery Bank R3 million for violating the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) after a compliance inspection in 2021 revealed several deficiencies.

Weather tomorrow: 09 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecasted partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm, and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the central parts. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

IDAC senior official kidnapped and assaulted

An official from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was abducted by unknown assailants while driving home and left stranded near Rabie Ridge in the early hours of Saturday.

Picture: iStock

The victim, whose identity has been withheld for security reasons, had his cellphone and laptop taken and is now receiving medical attention following what IDAC described as a “traumatic experience”.

CONTINUE READING: IDAC senior official kidnapped and assaulted on his way home

Environment minister backs US$1.3 trillion global climate fund

Dion George, South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment, affirmed that addressing climate change demands a global financial commitment, citing a pledged US$1.3 trillion in grants, concessional finance and fiscal-space measures for developing nations by 2035.

He emphasised that while climate change is a “defining crisis”, responses must not undermine developing countries’ industrial, trade and socio-economic development goals.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Dr Dion George. Picture: X / @environmentza

The funding aligns with the so-called “Baku to Belem Roadmap” agreed ahead of the COP30 climate summit, aiming to channel support into adaptation programmes, clean energy, food systems and losses/damages.

CONTINUE READING: Environment minister backs US$1.3 trillion funding for climate change roadmap

Discovery Bank fined R3 million for FICA compliance breaches

South Africa’s Prudential Authority has imposed an administrative fine of R3 million on Discovery Bank for non-compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) after a 2021 inspection.

Key findings included failure to submit 24 suspicious/unusual transaction reports in a timely manner, inadequate training of staff, and delays in acting on over 2 200 automated transaction alerts.

Picture: Supplied

Although Discovery Bank cooperated and no money-laundering activity was found, the bank acknowledged the findings and emphasised that they had already remedied the issues.

CONTINUE READING: Prudential Authority fines Discovery Bank R3 million for Fica violations

Former ATM leader Vuyo Zungula ties the knot

Former leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, has married his partner, Zoleka Mathiso, in a ceremony held in Goqwana Village, in the King Sabatha Dalindyebo region of the Eastern Cape.

Vuyo Zungula and his wife Zoleka Mathiso. Picture: Supplied/African Transformation Movement

The ceremony, officiated by the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ and overseen by Chief Apostle Professor Caeser Nongqunga, was attended by family, friends, political figures and community leaders.

The ATM highlighted that the party views family as the foundation of a prosperous society, and aligning this personal milestone with its broader social vision.

CONTINUE READING: ATM’s Vuyo Zungula ties the knot

Four players to watch in Boks–France Paris Test

As the Springboks face the France national rugby union team in Paris, four players stand out: captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Test, marking a significant milestone.

Backline talent Damian Willemse returns at full-back, where his attacking flair could be pivotal.

Damian Willemse is back in the No 15 jersey this weekend. Picture: Franco Arland/Gallo Images

Young prop Boan Venter gets a surprise start replacing the injured Ox Nche, and hybrid forward/centre André Esterhuizen may shift up among the forwards to add impact.

CONTINUE READING: France v Boks: Four players to keep an eye on in Paris Test

Here are five more news stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Gigaba’s court drama | Madlanga hears of criminal EMPD officers | Robbers make off with stokvel money