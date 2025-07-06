Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwanazi drags Mchunu | Dirco on terrorism in SA | Steenhuisen’s ‘insubordination’

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 6 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he’s ready to die for the badge, while government has dismissed “disinformation” about terrorism in South Africa.

Additionally, DA leader John Steenhuisen has been warned against insubordination regarding the national dialogue.

‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior officials within the South African Police Service (Saps) has triggered widespread public and political reaction.

Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police’s operations in a briefing held on Sunday.

Continue reading here

Dirco slams old travel advisory about terrorism in South Africa

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The International Relations Department (Dirco) has slammed an old UK travel advisory warning British nationals about terrorism in South Africa, saying it is a “classic example of disinformation”.

Posts on X have revived the terror warning in South Africa, which was first issued in 2022 and again in April 2024.

Continue reading here

Should criminal offenders be given chance to pay off victims?

Picture: iStock

Criminal court rolls are being sped up by allowing victims and offenders to agree on monetary compensation.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms bridge the gap between time consuming prosecutions and the quest for justice.

Continue reading here

Steenhuisen warned of ‘insubordination’ over national dialogue stance

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images

Cracks in the government of national unity (GNU) are becoming gulfs as its biggest parties exchange threats.

Relations between the ANC and DA have been frayed almost since the onset of the GNU, but have taken extra strain this past week.

Continue reading here

Western Cape school principal gets job back after demotion over ‘kwedini’ remark to his deputy

Picture: iStock

A primary school principal in the Western Cape who was demoted for calling his deputy a “kwedini” (small boy) and threatening to hit him has been reinstated following a successful appeal.

Earlier this year, Mvuysi Stanley Damba was demoted to a teaching position at Sobambisana Primary School in Khayelitsha.

Continue reading here

