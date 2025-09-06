Top 10 stories of the day: Trump not coming to SA | ‘Justice under attack’ | Springboks rating

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 6 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping the G20 summit to be hosted in Johannesburg later this year.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, has joined the chorus of outrage over the death of Bouwer van Niekerk. The insolvency lawyer was shot in Johannesburg in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The Springboks were their own worst enemy against rivals New Zealand. We look at how each of the players did.

Trump confirms he will skip G20 summit to be held in Johannesburg

President of the United States Donald Trump will not be attending the G20 summit to be hosted in Johannesburg in November.

Trump confirmed his stance on Friday while holding a press conference in the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Picture: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / AFP

In briefly fielding questions on the G20, Trump said his vice president JD Vance would leading the US delegation in November.

Decisive action needed after murder of lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk, says Cameron

The legal community and parliamentarians have called for greater protection for those investigating high-profile corruption cases.

Insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was shot in Johannesburg in what is believed to be a targeted attack on those standing up to criminal elements.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Van Niekerk had previously worked on a case involving the Guptas and had spoken out against the unsolved murders of Babita Deokaran and Cloete and Thomas Murray.

Springbok player ratings from 24-17 defeat to All Blacks at Eden Park

The All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 in a thrilling Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak against the South Africans.

The home team scored three tries to the South Africans’ two to make it 51 games in a row unbeaten at Eden Park.

Springbok captain Jesse Kriel talks to referee Karl Dickson during the Rugby Championship match against New Zealand on Saturday. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The teams meet again next week in Wellington.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players on Saturday, out of 10.

Blacklisting women in South Africa: what are the implications?

In a country struggling with getting its economy to grow and create more jobs, and consumers battling to get their debt under control, creditors of all kinds have their work cut out for them to collect outstanding payments.

One of the methods is threatening you with “blacklisting”.

Picture: iStock

But what is blacklisting, and what are the implications specifically for women?

Werksmans Attorneys’ director Naledi Motsiri and candidate attorney S’nenhlanhla Lushaba say a blacklist is a list of people barred from accessing certain services or opportunities due to negative conduct that created a perception of untrustworthiness.

VW Golf 8.5 keen to show SUVs not the be-all and end-all

In a segment that has almost been completely wiped out by SUVs, the VW Golf 8.5 is a perfect reminder of what a high-quality, smooth-driving hatchback should be.

The VW Golf 8.5 features an illuminated logo. Picture: Mark Jones

The Citizen Motoring last month took delivery of a long-term VW Golf 8.5 1.4 TSI Life Plus. Nothing too flashy. Just solid German engineering.

