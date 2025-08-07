Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa’s call with Trump | Louis Liebenberg at Weskoppies | Macpherson acts against IDT CEO

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 7 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged with his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sweeping tariffs via phone call.

Meanwhile, alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for 30 days.

Furthermore, minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson has laid criminal charges against Independent Development Trust CE, Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane.

Weather tomorrow: 8 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Friday but expect foggy mornings and cool conditions for most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Inside Ramaphosa’s call with Trump over devastating tariffs

As South Africa’s 30% duty takes effect on Thursday, 7 August, President Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged with his United States (US) counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sweeping tariffs.

As an executive order signed last week by Trump took effect, US duties rose from 10% to levels between 15% and 41% for a list of trading partners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump this week. Picture: The Presidency

Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya confirmed the president and Trump discussed the issue in a phone call on Wednesday.

“The two leaders undertook to continue with further engagements, recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in. Respective trade negotiating teams will take forward more detailed discussions,” Magwenya said.

‘Rats as big as cats’: Louis Liebenberg sent to psychiatric hospital [VIDEO]

Alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for 30 days.

This comes after the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate’s Court referred the notorious diamond dealer for evaluation during his bail application after a heated debate with the magistrate and various accusations.

Louis Liebenberg defends himself during his bail application after his legal representative withdrew from the case. Picture: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

His rant included comments on bullying, prison abuse, white bread for his gout, the Bible and making various accusations against the magistrate, the court and even the minister of correctional services.

“You know Groenewald talks a bit retarded, you can hear it’s him, you can clearly hear it’s him. He said, ‘Give that man a hard time in prison’,” he said.

IDT CEO attempted bribery: Minister Macpherson takes action

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has laid criminal charges against Independent Development Trust (IDT) chief executive officer, Tebogo Malaka, and her spokesperson at the organisation, Phasha Makgolane.

He is accusing them of corruption, bribery, collusion, breaches of fiduciary duties in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and charges relating to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“Last night, I met with the board to discuss the events that unfolded in the media that morning. Watching the video of Malaka allegedly offering a bribe of R60 000 made me sick to my stomach and left me in disbelief,” said Macpherson in a media briefing on Thursday.

WATCH: ‘You guys are too sensitive,’ says Open Chats Podcast as Gayton McKenzie’s PA opens case

The Open Chats Podcast team is under fire for controversial remarks about coloured people.

This has prompted a legal case from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and a national conversation about race, humour and accountability.

Liam Jacobs and Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Instagram

In response to the backlash, the Open Podcast team posted a video to Threads. They defended the comments and claimed that the entire discussion was meant as a joke.

Their attempt to brush off the comments as satire failed to land with many online. Especially as they doubled down by accusing the public of being “too sensitive”.

Disabled pupils suffer as wheelchair, walker and staff shortages cripple Katlehong school

Children with physical disabilities at Ezibeleni School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, are allegedly being forced to endure dangerous infrastructure and a critical lack of assistive devices.

The DA in Gauteng has raised alarm over what it calls “inhumane” conditions at the special needs school, where more than 250 physically disabled pupils reportedly have no access to essential equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers.

Children with physical disabilities at Ezibeleni School. Picture: Supplied/DA

“Students at Ezibeleni School for Physically Disabled Children… are being severely compromised due to a severe shortage of assistive devices,” said DA MPL and Education Committee member Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

Ezibeleni has been operating for 13 years on what Engelbrecht describes as a “dangerously unstable dolomitic site.”

