Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu | Magaqa’s killer sentenced | Travis Scott tickets still available

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 7 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
In the news today, The Citizen explores five things you need to know about the explosive feud between Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Meanwhile, one of the men who killed former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years for murder.
Furthermore, tickets for global hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott’s record-breaking Circus Maximus tour to FNB Stadium are still available.
Weather tomorrow: 8 July 2025
Tuesday brings cold, foggy mornings and some drizzle across several provinces. Fine weather is expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.
Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud
There has been a massive spat between the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
During a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations, accusing senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.
There are concerns that the spat might affect policing and administration.
In a detailed briefing, Mkhwanazi exposed the removal of 121 case dockets from his political killings task team by Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, allegedly under the instruction of Mchunu.
Magaqa’s killer sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder
One of the men who killed former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years for murder.
Sibusiso Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.
His lawyers had pleaded for leniency. They argued that he had apologised to the Magaqa family and had shown remorse for his deeds.
Ncengwa is also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder. These include armed robberies.
Must get! Travis Scott tickets for FNB Stadium still up for grabs
Global hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott is bringing his record-breaking Circus Maximus tour to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11 October 2025.
And the best part? Tickets are still available.
The concert is being billed as more than just a music show; it’s set to be a high-energy, immersive experience that fans won’t forget.
The Sicko Mode hitmaker’s current tour has been declared the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time, with sold-out arenas across Europe, North America and the Middle East.
Saps investigates TikTok allegations against officer accused of drinking on duty
The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched an urgent investigation into a viral TikTok video that shows a uniformed police officer being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
According to North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the footage, which has been widely circulated, depicts a group confronting the officer and making serious accusations about his state while on official duty.
Mokgwabone noted that the provincial commissioner condemned the alleged behaviour, saying such conduct will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Saps.
22 arrested after illegal workers and weapons found in Roodepoort factory raid
Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza on Monday revealed that law enforcement discovered weapons and ammunition during a raid on a Roodepoort factory allegedly employing illegal immigrants.
The factory, owned by a Chinese national, was raided during an operation that led to 22 arrests.
The discovery of weapons has escalated the matter beyond immigration violations.
