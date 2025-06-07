Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa defends BEE | Batohi under fire | Woman awarded R580k after arrest

Here’s your daily news update for 7 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), while NDPP Shamila Batohi faces growing pressure to clarify her claims of political interference in the NPA.

Additionally, a woman wrongfully detained for 10 days has been awarded nearly R600 000 in damages by the SCA.

News today: 7 June 2025

‘Is it greed or jealousy?’: Ramaphosa fires back at critics of BEE, Transformation Fund

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on 16 September 2022. Picture: AFP / Saul Loeb

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out swinging against critics of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), questioning whether their opposition is rooted in “greed” or “jealousy”.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his keynote address at the gala dinner of the Black Business Council’s annual summit held at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Batohi could appear in parliament to explain allegations of corruption inside the NPA

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to appear before parliament next week to give more details about allegations of rogue elements inside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Wrongfully arrested woman wins nearly R600k after ordeal that led her to consider suicide

Picture: iStock

A woman who endured a harrowing 10-day detention after a wrongful arrest has been awarded nearly R600 000 in damages by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Cynthia Nobuhle Khedama initially sued the Minister of Police for R1 million over her arrest and detention,

Rebuild VBS, urges ANC treasurer-general

VBS Mutual Bank customers at long queues outside the bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Gallo Images / Antonio Muchave

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has pleaded with the Reserve Bank and National Treasury to assist the Vhembe community in Limpopo to rebuild the collapsed Venda Business Society (VBS) Mutual Bank.

More than 53 people have been charged for theft, corruption, fraud, money laundering, contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and racketeering for stealing and looting more than R2 billion of VBS money since 2018.

R42m water storage facility installed, but taps run dry in Xanthia village

A resident of Majakaneng Village fills up containers with water on 3 February 2015. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

A R42 million water reservoir tank built in Xanthia Village, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, 10 years ago has never been used since its completion.

This is according to the residents, who confirmed that the construction of the reservoir did not assist in bringing a sustainable water supply to the area.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

