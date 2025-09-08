Top 10 stories of the day: Inquiry to call Mkhwanazi first | DBE: 42% preschoolers on track | Rassie makes Springboks changes

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 8 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system has confirmed it intends to call KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as its first witness.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has used World Literacy Day to raise the alarm over the state of early childhood development in South Africa.

Furthermore, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to his team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Weather tomorrow: 9 September 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, while rain is expected to touch down in most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Mkhwanazi to be first witness at Madlanga Commission

Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations about political interference in the police ministry led to President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing the commission of inquiry – also known as the Madlanga Commission – to look into his claims.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, chair of the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Addressing the media at the Bridgitte Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria, the commission’s spokesperson and head of communication, Jeremy Michaels, said the body has been in consultation with Mkhwanazi.

Motive for insolvency lawyer’s murder unclear as he worked on many cases, says minister

There is no clear indication of what led to the killing of Johannesburg insolvency attorney Bouwer van Niekerk because he worked on many matters, says Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Van Niekerk was shot dead on Friday at his law offices in Avonwold, Johannesburg, in what police described as a targeted hit.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams

The 43-year-old lawyer was gunned down in a boardroom at SmitSew law offices in Saxonwold after two men gained access under the pretence of discussing a new case.

Only 42% of SA’s preschoolers on track, DBE index reveals

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Thrive by Five Index in Sandton on Monday, Gwarube said the findings paint a stark picture of inequality and the urgent need to strengthen early learning.

Picture: iStock

The index revealed that less than half of preschool children are meeting key developmental milestones.

KZN political killings task team scores victory after whistleblower murder suspects arrested

The return of the 121 dockets taken from the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) political killings task team seems to be yielding results after two suspects were charged for the murder of whistleblower Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela.

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the task team members and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday.

Picture: iStock

Mkhwanazi said their relentless efforts to resolve political killing cases are finally bearing “desired fruits”.

Rassie makes wholesale changes to Springboks team for Wellington Test

This after the Boks fell 24-17 to the same team in Auckland on Saturday. The Boks need to win in Wellington to keep alive any realistic chance of them defending the title they won last year.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will play flyhalf in Wellington. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The biggest changes are in the backline where the Boks will have a new halfback pairing in Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a new midfield pairing in Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie, a new wing in Ethan Hooker and new fullback in Aphelele Fassi.

