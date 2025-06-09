Top 10 stories of the day: Brakpan teen’s family heartbroken | Senzo Meyiwa judge apologises | Missing Comrades runner found

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 9 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Saws has forecast disruptive snowfall over parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape; as well as wet conditions over all provinces except Limpopo and the North West. Full weather forecast here.

‘It won’t bring Malcolm back’: Family of teen killed by 12-year-old driver

The 12-year-old was behind the wheel when he disobeyed a stop sign, hitting 14-year-old Malcolm Booyens and driving into a nearby fence in Brakpan, Gauteng.

The pre-teen’s vehicle turned over after the incident. Picture: X/@_ArriveAlive

The 14-year-old’s grandfather, André Booysens, said the family is still in shock and trying to make sense of the tragic event that claimed Malcolm’s life.

Judge offers to recuse himself from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after racial remarks

His apology follows widespread public backlash, including criticism from parliament.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magako

The controversy erupted after Mokgoatlheng harshly criticised Advocate Charles Mnisi, who had excused himself from Monday’s session to participate in the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

His remarks prompted calls for the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to investigate his conduct. “I have been 26 years on the bench, I have never ever behaved the way I did,” the judge said.

Missing Comrades runner found in Durban

Moira Harding, a runner from Cape Town, completed the 90km road running race in 10:52:03 on Sunday afternoon.

Moira Harding went missing after finishing the Comrades Marathon on Sunday. Picture: Comrades Marathon Association/Facebook

After reaching the finish in a delirious state, however, Harding had started walking through the streets of Durban and became lost.

Comrades Marathon race director Alain Dalais said a search party had looked for her into the early hours of the morning, and she was eventually found more than 12 hours after she had finished the race.

Mashatile reveals he spent R2.3m on travel, food, and laundry for Japan trip

Authorities have located a light aircraft that went missing in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands.

According to KZN MEC for transport and human settlements, Siboniso Duma, the aircraft carrying three people disappeared at approximately 3pm on Sunday.

Picture: Supplied

The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) said that the aircraft departed from Virginia Airport on Sunday, 8 June, but failed to reach its alternate destination. It was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.

The MEC confirmed the aircraft had been located and all on board had died.

Winter wonderland: Snow expected in Gauteng next week

We chat with Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy — a proudly South African streetwear brand inspired by Hip-Hop and local culture — about fashion, the story behind Galxboy, and how it all began.

Thatiso, who also serves as Galxboy’s creative director, says: “In terms of the brand being a streetwear brand, we keep it street by being relevant in the streets, staying in the streets researching, and we get our trends from the streets.”

Thatiso Dube is the founder of Galxboy, a South African streetwear brand rooted in Hip-Hop and local fashion. Picture: Carlos Muchave

“In order to be street, you need to stay in the streets”

Here are five more stories of the day:

