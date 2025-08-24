Top 10 stories of the day: ANC morality under fire | Eskom’s 100-day milestone | SA mourns Nandi Nyembe

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 24 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In news today, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said late struggle veteran Gertrude “Ma” Shope knew corruption was dragging down ANC leaders’ morality and weakening the party’s bond with the people

Also, Eskom has reached a major milestone of 100 consecutive days without load shedding, following a strong performance in 2024.

Meanwhile, South Africans are mourning the death of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, described as “the very soul of storytelling”.

Weather tomorrow: 24 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecasted calm and hot weather in most parts of the country. However, the weather forecaster did issue a warning of fire conditions in various parts of the country. Full weather forecast here.

ANC morality questioned at Gertrude Shope lecture

Dr Naledi Pandor, speaking at the Gertrude Shope Memorial Lecture in Pretoria North, highlighted that the late ANC stalwart Gertrude “Ma Shope” was keenly aware of the corruption undermining the party’s moral foundation.

Shope, a veteran who served as the first president of the ANC Women’s League after its 1991 relaunch and a prominent MK member, observed early signs of decay in leadership integrity and the ANC’s capacity to serve the public effectively.

Dr Naledi Pandor at the Getrude Shope Memorial lecture at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria North. Picture: X/@MYANC

Pandor said Shope would have been dismayed by corruption and declining ANC values at home.

Eskom celebrates 100 days without load shedding

Eskom has celebrated a significant victory: 100 straight days without load shedding, a dramatic improvement signalling better grid stability and performance

This achievement builds on a strong 2024 performance that saw 352 days without power cuts, a stark contrast to just 36 days in the 2023–24 financial year.

Eskom attributes the progress to its Generation Recovery Plan. Picture: iStock

According to spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, these gains stem from the Generation Recovery Plan launched in March 2023 and ongoing efforts by technical teams to fortify the power system.

Tributes pour in for Mam’ Nandi Nyembe

South Africa mourns the passing of beloved veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, affectionately known as “Mam’ Nandi,” who has been celebrated as “the very soul of South African storytelling”.

The news was jointly announced by her family and the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, prompting a wave of heartfelt tributes.

Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe. Picture: nandinyembe/Instagram

Nyembe’s impact extended beyond her many iconic roles in shows like iSibaya, Soul City, Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, Jacob’s Cross and the Oscar-nominated film.

Divorce law overhaul aims for fairer property outcomes

South Africa’s family law is set to change significantly, with proposed changes that could affect how your property and other assets.

Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group, says this is one of the most substantial adjustments in matrimonial property law in some time.

Picture: iStock

“The goal is to promote fairer outcomes, particularly for spouses who made meaningful non-financial contributions to the marriage.”

Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tests positive for banned substance

Springbok tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will miss upcoming Tests against the All Blacks after a positive doping test, despite disputing the result

SA Rugby confirmed that the substance detected was non-performance enhancing and had been prescribed by a specialist early in 2025.

Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has tested positive for a banned substance. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

“Ntlabakanye was transparent in his declarations, acted in good faith and at all times followed the medical due process as prescribed by the industry,” it said.

