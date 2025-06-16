Top 10 stories of the day: Bad weather to hit this week | Murder witness sues police for R2 million | ‘Even Donald Trump is scared of the EFF’ – Malema

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 16 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes that the Western Cape and Northern Cape should brace themselves for a week of bad weather conditions. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning that the two provinces will experience damaging winds, high waves and a significant drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, a man has failed to convince the Kimberly High Court why the South African Police Service (Saps) should pay him R2 million after his personal information was leaked on social media.

Furthermore, EFF leader Julius Malema has taken fresh shots at Donald Trump, claiming the US President is “scared” of the party. Malema was a topic of conversation during SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the White House last month. There, Trump played a video of Malema chanting the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant and questioned why the Red Beret leader had not been arrested.

Bad weather to hit these parts of South Africa from Tuesday

The Western Cape and Northern Cape should brace themselves for a week of bad weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning that the two provinces will experience damaging winds, high waves and a significant drop in temperatures.

The forecaster said the Western Cape and Namaqua will experience damaging winds from Tuesday.

Murder witness sues police for R2 million after personal information leaked

A man has failed to convince the Kimberly High Court why the South African Police Service (Saps) should pay him R2 million after his personal information was leaked on social media.

On 1 June 2025, the applicant, only identified as Mr KM, witnessed the murder of his employer in Kuruman, and it has since been established that he was the only eyewitness to the incident.

The applicant made statements to the police investigating the incident, expecting that his details would be kept confidential.

WATCH: ‘Even Donald Trump is scared of the EFF’ – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken fresh shots at Donald Trump, claiming the US President is “scared” of the party.

Malema was a topic of conversation during SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the White House last month. There, Trump played a video of Malema chanting the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant and questioned why the Red Beret leader had not been arrested.

Trump and his former bestie Elon Musk claimed there is a white genocide that is being fuelled by Malema, despite official crime statistics not supporting any claims of a genocide in the country.

Father’s Day tragedy: Dad and son die in N3 crash

A father and his teenage son were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the N3 highway near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon. It is understood that there was a second teenager who survived with serious injuries.

The three were travelling on the N3 during midday when the driver lost control of the car and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

Elderly couple shot dead in parking lot of Rustenburg shopping centre

Police in North West have launched a manhunt following the murder of an elderly couple in the parking lot of a Shopping Centre in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon.

Although the motive of the murder is yet to be determined, Colonel Adele Myburgh says reports suggest the elderly couple was shot dead following a confrontation with the occupants of a white Kia Rio without number plates. Paramedics declared both victims dead on the scene.

Here are five more stories of the day:

