Top 10 stories of the day: Crime head requests bail easing | Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs update | Gauteng schools in high demand

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 22 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes crime Intelligence boss Major General Dumisani Khumalo is fighting for his bail conditions to be relaxed, so that he can return to work.

Meanwhile, the street formerly known as Bree will have a new look when the Johannesburg municipality reopens the road to the public next month.

Furthermore, with just a week before Gauteng’s online admissions for 2026 close, education MEC Matome Chiloane has revealed the schools that have drawn the highest number of applications, underscoring the pressure on the province’s top institutions.

Weather tomorrow: 23 August 2025

Coastal areas face damaging waves and winds, while the Free State braces for strong interior gusts. Fire danger warnings stretch across much of the country. Full weather forecast here.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo wants his bail conditions relaxed

Khumalo and his co-accused returned to the Pretoria District Court on Friday.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: X

He was arrested in June and charged, alongside Major General Philani Lushaba (CFO at Crime Intelligence), Major General Nosipho Precious Madondo (component head of intelligence analysis and coordination), Major General Josias Lekalaka (Gauteng provincial head of crime intelligence), Major General Zwelithini Gabela (technical management services), Brigadier Phindile Ncube (section head of personnel security – vetting) and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

Two dead, five injured in shooting in Hout Bay, Cape Town

Two people have been killed and five others, aged between 22 and 43, have been injured in a shooting in Cape Town.

Western Cape police also arrested several suspects.

Picture: iStock

It is understood that the incident occurred on Thursday on OR Tambo Road in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) officials provided an update from the ground on Thursday as the entity counts down the days until the repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street are completed.

Lilian Ngoyi Street on 22 July. Picture: Jarryd Westerdale

A gas explosion rocked the CBD on 19 July 2023. The planned completion date of repairs is 774 days after the costly incident.

Who’s to blame for school rage?

“School rage” is becoming almost impossible to control in the country’s schools, which are becoming increasingly unsafe because of violence – from gang activity and bullying to assaults on teachers and sexual violence.

The violent incidents include pupil-on-pupil brutality, as well as attacks on teachers, which are growing in number and severity.

Picture: iStock

Incidents have been increasing over the past year, worrying both the education authorities and teachers’ organisations.

Here are the most popular Gauteng schools that parents are scrambling to get into

Chiloane confirmed that by Thursday, 21 August, the Gauteng department of education (GDE) had recorded 738 445 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications through its online system. Grade 1 saw 315 865 applications, while 422 580 were for Grade 8.

Matome Chiloane, Gauteng MEC for education. Picture: DBE

“Parents are urged to apply online without delay, or face disappointment,” Chiloane said, reminding them that applications close at midnight on 29 August 2025.

