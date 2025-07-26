Top 10 stories of the day: Kenny Kunene resigns | Basotho military-style training camps | Leaked Bushiri case affidavit

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 26 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the resignation of suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg, effective immediately.

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, and Lesotho police chief Advocate Borotho Matsoso have confirmed a collaborative investigation into allegations of military-style training camps for Basotho on some South African farms.

Furthermore, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed serious concern over the leak of a confidential affidavit belonging to a key state witness in the fraud and money laundering case involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused.

Weather tomorrow: 27 July 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. This is expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Richtersveld and Nama-Khoi municipalities in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape on Sunday. Full weather forecast here.

Suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as councillor and MMC for transport in Joburg

Suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg with immediate effect. Kunene made the announcement in a letter on Saturday afternoon.

Kunene’s resignation comes after the PA deputy leader was seen at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

Police investigate allegations of Basotho military-style training camps in South Africa

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, and Lesotho police chief advocate Borotho Matsoso have confirmed a collaborative investigation into allegations of military-style training camps for Basotho on some South African farms.

Matsoso this week warned of such camps that could destabilise both countries. “It is not necessarily young Basotho, but Basotho nationals of different ages, especially males. We have discovered that they have been recruited to join this military training in some of the farms in South Africa. This is what we have come across,” Matsoso told Newzroom Afrika.

Leaked Bushiri case affidavit puts witness at risk, warns NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed serious concern over the leak of a confidential affidavit belonging to a key state witness in the fraud and money laundering case involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused.

The NPA said the affidavit forms part of the documents in the case docket that was disclosed to the defence for the accused to prepare for their trial.

The Constitutional Court has set down a date to hear the MK party’s urgent application against President Cyril Ramaphosa to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave.

Former president Jacob Zuma and the MK party are seeking to invalidate Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on a leave of absence and appoint Wits law professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister.

Police arrest 183 rape suspects in one week

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested 183 suspects for rape in one week across the country, while a serial rapist in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was sentenced to 10 life terms and 70 years in prison.

Police spokesperson, Amanda van Wyk, said this is one of the operations that are aimed at intensifying the police’s efforts in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

