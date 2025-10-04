Top 10 stories of the day: Malema warns of ‘abuse of power’ | Mthethwa’s family welcome Saps support| Kunene reinstated as MMC

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 05 October 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
In news today, EFF leader Julius Malema accused the police of abusing their power ahead of acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mkhwanazi’s parliamentary appearance.
Also, the Mthethwa family expressed gratitude to SAPS for working with French authorities to investigate the mysterious death of their relative abroad.
Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie thanked the ANC for supporting Kenny Kunene’s reinstatement as Johannesburg MMC.
Weather tomorrow: 05 October 2025
The South African Weather Service (Saws) predicts partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of the country. Full weather forecast here.
Malema raises concern ahead of Mkhwanazi appearance
EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed concern that parliamentary staff may be abusing their discretion by selectively accepting or rejecting public submissions ahead of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s scheduled testimony before the ad hoc committee.
He warned that outright dismissal of submissions without transparent criteria constitutes an abuse of power
The committee, which is to receive submissions and conduct hearings over four days, also plans to question National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
CONTINUE READING: ‘Abuse of power’: Malema’s warning as Mkhwanazi heads to Parliament
Mthethwa family welcome police support to French authorities probe death
The family of the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has welcomed the decision by the South African Police Service (Saps) to assist French authorities in investigating the circumstances of his death.
Found dead on 30 September after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel, Mthethwa’s body remains in the government mortuary in France
The family’s cooperation and the official support aim to bring clarity to a high-profile death, given Mthethwa’s public stature.
CONTINUE READING: Mthethwa family welcome Saps support to French authorities as they probe death
Gayton McKenzie thanks ANC as Kunene gets his job back
After protracted negotiations, Kenny Kunene has been reinstated as Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Transport in Johannesburg.
He received his letter of appointment and assumes the role immediately.
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie publicly expressed gratitude to the ANC for resolving the dispute amicably
CONTINUE READING: Gayton McKenzie thanks ANC as Kenny Kunene gets his MMC job back
TV star announced as ActionSA mayoral candidate
ActionSA has named Xolani Khumalo, host of the crime-investigation show Sizok’thola, as its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni in the upcoming local government elections.
Khumalo’s selection comes with a strong public safety message: he pledged to intensify efforts against drug dealers and criminals, and to tackle corruption and political collusion
His past legal troubles include being arrested on murder, robbery, and property damage charges related to the death of a suspected drug dealer in 2023, though those charges were provisionally withdrawn earlier in 2025
CONTINUE READING: ‘Crime fighting’ TV star Xolani Khumalo announced as ActionSA mayoral candidate
Springboks wins the Rugby championship
In a showdown at Twickenham, South Africa edged Argentina 29–27 to clinch the Rugby Championship, winning the title for the second consecutive year.
The Springboks scored four tries to the Pumas’ three, with Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach each notching two tries. Argentina led at halftime, but South Africa pulled ahead in the second half.
This victory marks the first time the Boks have won back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, and their sixth overall.
Though penalties and risky play nearly cost them, South Africa held firm under late pressure to defend their crown in a tight finish.
CONTINUE READING: South Africa beat Argentina 29-27 to win Rugby Championship title — LIVE
