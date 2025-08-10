Top 10 stories of the day: Police commissioner to be arrested? | National Dialogue disaster | ‘Give Gayton the boot’

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 10 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola and four other senior crime intelligence officers may be arrested for their roles in a multi-million rand acquisition of buildings by the South African Police Services (Saps) Crime Unit Intelligence Unit.

Meanwhile, sports minister Gayton McKenzie’s future is also uncertain amid growing calls for him to resign or be fired from Cabinet over previous “racist” and “offensive” comments.

We are just days away from the much-anticipated National Dialogue, but several high-profile stakeholders and foundations have pulled out. Still, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the show must go on.

Masemola in firing line over multi-million rand buildings acquisition [VIDEO]

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) says it cannot comment on any “investigations”, including speculation on the possible arrest of National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

Masemola and four senior crime intelligence officers will each face at least four charges for their roles in the multi-million rand acquisition of buildings by the South African Police Services (Saps) Crime Unit Intelligence Unit, a source close to the investigation told The Citizen.

CONTINUE READING: Masemola in firing line over multi-million rand buildings acquisition

Malema’s EFF calls for ‘removal’ of McKenzie over K-word slurs

The EFF has joined other political parties calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take drastic action against Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie over highly offensive racial slurs.

This comes after old social media posts by McKenzie, dating as far back as 2013, using the K-word to describe black people resurfaced online.

Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Jeremy Glyn

“The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) calls for the immediate removal of Gayton McKenzie as Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture and a public apology to all Black South Africans for his repeated use of racial slurs and degrading stereotypes,” the party’s spokesperson Sinawo Thambi said.

CONTINUE READING: Malema’s EFF calls for ‘removal’ of McKenzie over K-word slurs

National Dialogue will go ahead despite withdrawal of foundations, Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that the first National Convention of the National Dialogue must go ahead on 15 August, despite divisions and the withdrawal of several legacy foundations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Last week, foundations, including the Steve Biko Foundation, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, the Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the FW de Klerk Foundation withdrew from the dialogue.

CONTINUE READING: National Dialogue will go ahead despite withdrawal of foundations, Ramaphosa says

Mbalula launches urgent court bid against Anele Mda over Bozwana murder posts

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has launched an urgent court application to force social commentator Anele Mda to take down social media posts which falsely link him to the murder of tender tycoon Wandile Bozwana.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during an ANC media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

Mbalula filed the papers in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last week. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula launches urgent court bid against Anele Mda over Bozwana murder posts

Evan Roos’ time will come, says former Bok skipper

Former Springbok and Lions eighthman Warren Whiteley believes that Evan Roos’ time to shine at international level will come as long as he remains patient.

Plenty has been said and written about the relationship between Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and Roos, and the reasons behind Roos not getting regular game-time at Test level.

Evan Roos during a Springbok training session earlier this year. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

But current Sharks forwards coach Whiteley, who only made his Bok debut as a 26-year-old back in 2014, said that there is still plenty of time for Roos to force his way into the mix and become a regular for the national team in the coming years.

CONTINUE READING: Evan Roos’ time will come, says former Bok skipper

Here are five more stories of the day:

