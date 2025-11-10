Top Idac investigator kidnapped amid rising threats to whistle-blowers

IRS Forensic Investigation, said they were concerned that senior members of law enforcement are being targeted by crime syndicates

The kidnapping and assault of senior anti-corruption investigator Matthew Sesoko has sent shockwaves through South Africa’s law enforcement community, raising urgent questions about the safety of whistle-blowers and the integrity of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Sesoko, head of investigations at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), was abducted while driving home on Friday night and later found near Rabie Ridge, Midrand, his state-issued laptop and cellphone reportedly stolen.

The attack comes amid rising threats against Idac staff and ongoing testimony before both the Madlanga commission and parliamentary ad hoc committee probing police corruption.

Experts warn that whistle-blowers and investigators are being left dangerously exposed, as crime syndicates seek to sabotage accountability efforts from within.

Experts call for urgent protection measures

Crime expert Witness Maluleke, who is head of the department of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Limpopo, said whistle-blowers need to be protected.

Witnesses are testifying at the risk of their lives, Maluleke said.

“The country should rework strategies to enhance the safety of whistle-blowing techniques.”

“Their glorified and heroic status can negatively affect their lives, and their daily movements might be limited after sharing testimony,” Maluleke said.

ALSO READ: Hawks serve summons over R400k fraud allegations

Timing of the attack raises red flags

The attack on Sesoko happened a few days after Idac leader Andrea Johnson appeared in the parliamentary ad hoc committee to testify.

She told the committee the agency’s employees have been receiving threats.

“Protection of the witnesses and whistle-blowers has been an ignored thorny issue,” Maluleke said.

“Therefore, their lives and safety concerns are not prioritised at all costs, and their testimonies can place them in dangerous positions, compromising their safety and security.”

ALSO READ: 10 armed robbers break into house, make off with stokvel money in Limpopo

Chad Thomas, an organised crime investigator at IRS Forensic Investigation, said they were concerned that senior members of law enforcement are being targeted by crime syndicates who may be linked to the battles for control of the policing agencies.

“Sesoko is committed to anti-corruption. He was part of the original Independent Complaints Directorate, the predecessor to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

“At Ipid, Sesoko rose to the rank of chief director before he moved across to Idac, where he was appointed head of investigations.”

Thomas said two red flags stand out in this case.

“One is the timing of the attack, considering that we are in the midst of the Madlanga commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee.

“The second is the criminals’ insistence on taking his work laptop. This is concerning.”

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the National Prosecution Authority was wary of making any “speculation on the motive behind the attack”.

“But the incident and its timing reflect the possible dangers in this space. The incident has been reported to the police for investigation,” said Mamothame.

NOW READ: IDAC senior official kidnapped and assaulted on his way home