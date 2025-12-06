Top security officials scramble to protect Madlanga Commission witnesses after Marius van der Merwe ‘hit’

Police confirmed that an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the shooting.

The death of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, on Friday evening has led to an urgent police meeting to discuss how to prevent more whistleblowers from being gunned down.

Van der Merwe was shot in an apparent hit outside his Brakpan, Gauteng, home. He had previously testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into police corruption and criminal collusion. There, he implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

The shooting occurred just after 8pm, when at least two men reportedly approached Van der Merwe and his family when they had just arrived home.

They opened fire, shooting him in the head and leg, and then fled the scene, leaving his wife and children unharmed.

Police confirmed that an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the shooting.

“According to a preliminary investigation, Witness D arrived at his home just after 20:30 with his wife, and as he was about to open the gate, he was shot and sustained wounds to his upper body.

“He was certified dead at the scene. His wife, who was a passenger in the car, escaped unharmed, and it should be noted that nothing was taken from witness D, seeing that his firearm, cellphone and wallet were still in his possession,” the government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said of the incident.

Manhunt and urgent meeting to protect witnesses

A case of murder has been registered, and police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen and those who ordered it. Police are also looking for the murder weapon.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has stepped in, ordering an urgent National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) meeting to discuss witness protection.

Natjoints is among the most senior security cross-department organisational teams in the country and recently oversaw the safety of international heads of state at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg. It includes officials from the police, the military, and state security.

The meeting will “discuss and look at ways of improving and or enhancing the safety and security of commission officials as well as all witnesses.”

“General Masemola will utilise the opportunity to also discuss efforts to improve and enhance safety and security measures for all role-players at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” added the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster.

Madlanga Commission

Van der Merwe testified in November that suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, had ordered him to dispose of the body of a suspect who died in police custody in 2022.

Fearing for his life, the former EMPD officer and private security firm owner said he complied with the order and dumped the body in a dam.

Earlier this week, Mkhwanazi denied that payments he received from tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were bribes linked to his alleged involvement in the blue lights saga.

Mkhwanazi is accused of unlawfully enabling the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by Matlala without the necessary authorisation.

He was later questioned about whether he had received money from Matlala. Mkhwanazi described their relationship as very close, saying he treated Matlala “like a brother”, before confirming that he had indeed received financial assistance.

Additional reporting by AFP and Faizel Patel

