Tourism minister: SA is safe for visitors despite updated US travel advisory

The updated US travel advisory urged travellers to exercise increased caution due to 'crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping'.

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, has responded to the United States’ updated travel advisory urging US travellers to exercise increased caution in South Africa.

The US Department said violent crime is common, specifically in downtown areas of big cities, especially after dark.

The US warned that kidnapping poses a threat in South Africa, with criminals specifically targeting US citizens and other foreign travellers.

Travel advisory urging travellers to “exercise increased caution”

“Captors often force victims to withdraw cash or give online account passwords before they are let go. Though rare, some kidnappings involve demanding ransom from families,” the US Department of State said.

It added that there is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in South Africa.

“Demonstrations, protests, and strikes occur frequently. They can start suddenly, interrupt traffic, transportation and other services and turn violent,” the advisory said.

The US Department of State stated that, due to safety risks, government employees in South Africa must obtain special authorisation before travelling to many informal settlements in and around Cape Town.

The Department of Tourism said that visitor numbers remain strong, especially from the US, despite concerns about crime.

Minister De Lille said that in 2024 arrivals from the US returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the US has surpassed the United Kingdom as South Africa’s largest source market.

Over 111k US visitors in first part of 2025

“In the first four months of 2025 alone, South Africa welcomed 111 491 visitors from the USA — reaffirming the destination’s enduring appeal and strong market confidence,” the minister said on Wednesday evening.

The department said South Africa respects the travel advisories but assured global visitors that safety is a priority, with most tourists enjoying rewarding and trouble-free experiences.

The tourism department added that there are several safety measures established, including:

Increased security presence in key tourism nodes, supported by trained tourism monitors stationed at popular attractions and visitor hotspots;

Ongoing collaboration between government, law enforcement, and the private sector to ensure proactive safety monitoring and swift incident response.

“We understand that travellers may have concerns, and we encourage all visitors to exercise the same level of vigilance and awareness they would when visiting any international destination,” De Lille said.

The department also called on media outlets and government agencies worldwide to provide balanced reporting, emphasising the need to distinguish between isolated incidents and the broader reality experienced by millions of travellers.

Difference between isolated incidents and broader reality

De Lille said her department is actively engaging with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola to address the matter.

“[We] wish to reassure all travellers that South Africa remains open, welcoming, and committed to ensuring a safe and pleasurable journey for all who visit,” she said.