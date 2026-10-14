Traffic cop loses getaway car in armed robbery asset grab

During the incident, the perpetrators allegedly stole cash and cigarettes while armed with a firearm

A traffic officer’s getaway car used in a brazen armed robbery eight years ago has now been forfeited to the state.

The court granted the order on 6 October 2026 after the Hawks’ Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI) unit, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), conducted an asset forfeiture investigation.

Court order

The court ordered the seizure of a Toyota Corolla linked to the crime, adding to the lengthy prison sentences already handed down to the two convicted perpetrators.

The case dates back to 25 March 2018, when the South African Police Service (Saps) in Matatiele received information about a robbery at a spaza shop in Lukholweni.

During the incident, the perpetrators allegedly stole cash and cigarettes while armed with a firearm.

Getaway car

Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said police officers were dispatched to locate a suspected getaway vehicle described as a white Toyota Corolla.

“Officers subsequently spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, the driver allegedly ignored their instructions and sped off, prompting a pursuit that ended when police successfully intercepted the car. Police found two occupants, Richard Thomas and Simthandile Badela, inside.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a shotgun concealed beneath a seat. The firearm’s serial numbers had been obliterated, and live ammunition was also recovered,” Mhlakuvana said.

Police further discovered a school bag containing assorted cigarettes, R5 050 in cash and pepper spray. None of the occupants reportedly accepted responsibility for the recovered items when questioned.

Arrest

Mhlakuvana said police arrested all the suspects and confiscated the items for further investigation.

“The recovered cash was subsequently returned to its lawful owner. Investigations later established that a traffic officer employed by the Matatiele Local Municipality, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, had registered the Toyota Corolla.

“The vehicle, valued at approximately R99 000, subsequently became the subject of asset forfeiture proceedings following the referral of the matter to the Hawks’ AFI unit,” Mhlakuvana said.

Jail

The criminal proceedings also resulted in lengthy prison sentences for the two accused.

Thomas, identified as a traffic officer, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, while Badela received a sentence of 16 years’ imprisonment.

Asset recovery

Mhlakuvana said the forfeiture order marks a further development in the legal proceedings arising from the 2018 incident.

The asset will be sold, and the proceeds will be deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA).