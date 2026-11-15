Traffic cop seen ‘shaking hands’ with taxi driver on maternity leave, probe launched

The department has condemned the traffic officer's conduct, as it undermines public trust.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has launched an investigation into an incident in which a Gauteng Traffic Police official was caught on video allegedly taking a bribe from a taxi driver.

The video has been circulating on social media, and the department says it appreciates the public for taking the video exposing corruption.

The department has condemned the traffic officer’s conduct, as it undermines public trust, compromises the integrity of law enforcement agencies, and erodes efforts to promote road safety and ensure compliance with traffic legislation.

Following preliminary investigations, the department said it established that the incident captured in the video is not recent. The officer is stationed within the Freeway Patrol Unit and has been on maternity leave for the past few months.

“However, the department has launched a full investigation into the matter and will provide an outcome upon its completion. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the Public Service Disciplinary Code,” said the department.

“The department reiterates its zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and misconduct. All law enforcement officials are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, accountability and ethical conduct in the execution of their duties.”

Gauteng Traffic Police’s measures against corruption

The department further confirmed that as part of measures to strengthen accountability and curb opportunities for bribery and corruption, it has recently rolled out bodycams to officers.

“These devices are intended to record interactions between officers and members of the public, thereby promoting transparency and providing an additional layer of oversight,” it said.

“The department is also strengthening compliance and monitoring mechanisms to ensure that officers consistently wear and utilise the cameras while on duty. Measures are being put in place to monitor adherence to the approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), with appropriate action to be taken against officials who fail to comply.”

It called on members of the public to report any suspected incidents of corruption or misconduct involving law enforcement officials through the following reporting channels: Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 071; Gauteng Provincial Hotline: 0800 228 827.

“Members of the public are also urged to refrain from offering bribes to law enforcement officers or any other officials in exchange for favours, the withdrawal of charges or the avoidance of legal consequences.”