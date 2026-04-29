Heavy traffic expected in Tshwane as Post Office workers march – these streets will be affected

Marchers will gather at Union Buildings Triangle in Arcadia.

Traffic in the City of Tshwane is expected to be heavily congested as workers affiliated to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) embark on a march against the South African Post Office (Sapo).

Workers will take to the streets on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, protesting the ongoing restructuring process at Sapo, which they say has been carried out without consultation and has cost many jobs.

The City of Tshwane said marchers will gather at Union Buildings Triangle in Arcadia from 10am before proceeding to the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies.

The route of the march is as follows: from the gathering point, they will join Stanza Bopape Street, turn right onto Hilda Street, then left onto Park Street, then left onto Jan Shoba Street, and proceed to their destination at the department.

The following streets will be affected:

• Stanza Bopape Street

• Wessels Street

• Johan Street

• Beckett Street

• Farenden Street

• Eastwoods Street

• Mill Street

• Festival Street

• Hilda Street

• Arcadia Street

• Pretorius Street

• Park Street

• Francis Baard Street

• Grosvenor Street

• Jan Shoba Street

The City has urged motorists to use alternative routes such as Hamilton Street.

Post Office

Sapo is working towards exiting business rescue, with officials signalling a renewed push to stabilise the struggling entity while avoiding liquidation.

This emerged during a briefing to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies on 27 March, where business rescue practitioners (BRPs) and government outlined ongoing challenges and progress.

Business rescue

Sapo entered business rescue in July 2023 after facing provisional liquidation. Since then, 366 branches have been permanently shut, leaving 657 still operational, while 4 342 employees were retrenched in April 2024.

Hopes for direct financial relief were dashed when the National Treasury did not allocate the R3.8 billion requested by the Post Office in the 2026 budget.

The department has instead set aside R700 million from its budget for universal service obligations to maintain postal services in underserved communities.