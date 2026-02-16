Tragedy at Thembisa school as goal post falls on pupil during break

A Grade 5 pupil died after a soccer goal post reportedly fell during break time at Reagile Primary School in Thembisa.

A tragedy has fallen upon Reagile Primary School in Thembisa, Gauteng, after a 10-year-old boy died at the school in an incident during break time.

The Grade 5 pupil died at the school in the Winnie Mandela area of Thembisa on Monday, 16 February.

According to the Gauteng department of education’s (GDE) preliminary report, the incident allegedly occurred during the second break.

Goal post falls on pupil during break

“It is reported that a group of learners, including the deceased, were playing in and around the soccer posts at school when a goal post reportedly fell on the learner, resulting in severe injuries,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said the school immediately called the paramedics, who arrived within 20 minutes.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy at the scene. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

Police investigation, GDE inquiry

Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mabona said the department will also conduct an inquiry into the matter.

GDE dispatched its psycho-social unit to the school, which will provide counselling and support to pupils, teachers, and the grieving family.

“The department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators, and the entire school community,” said Matome Chiloane, MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation in Gauteng.

