Travellers warned of delays at Cape Town International Airport

The Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has confirmed that power has been fully restored following a fire incident on Tuesday.

According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), the fire was reported just after 11am on Tuesday and extinguished shortly thereafter.

As a precaution, sections of the international terminal affected by smoke were evacuated. All passengers and staff were evacuated safely and calmly.

“The CTIA technical teams are working on stabilising the network and IT systems. While power has been restored, some operational systems remain constrained as recovery efforts continue,” said Acsa late on Tuesday night.

International departures have resumed. However, due to the earlier suspension, passengers should expect delays and schedule adjustments.

Some international arrivals were diverted during the incident; passengers are urged to confirm arrival statuses directly with their airlines.

Domestic flights experienced minor disruptions due to system outages.

Airlines are currently conducting manual check-in at their counters while systems are being fully restored.

As a result, passengers may experience longer processing times and delays on Wednesday morning.

Passengers are advised to allow additional time for check-in and to follow instructions provided by their respective airlines.

All passengers are encouraged to check the Acsa App for real-time updates and contact their airline directly to confirm flight status before travelling to the airport.

“We would like to thank our passengers, airline partners, and stakeholders for their patience. We extend our sincere thanks to the emergency response teams for their swift and professional action. Further updates will be issued as the airport returns to a full operational schedule.”

