Travelling this Easter? Will your disc or driving licence still be valid?

'A total of 128 080 driving licence cards will be expiring in the same period and need to be renewed.'

Time is running out for hundreds of thousands of drivers whose vehicle licence discs and driving licence cards are set to expire at the end of March.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urges drivers to ensure their discs and licence cards are up to date, especially for motorists travelling over the Easter long weekend. Easter falls on Friday, 3 April.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said, “The Natis system indicates that 700 399 vehicle licence discs will be expiring at the end of March.”

“A total of 128 080 driving licence cards will be expiring in the same period and need to be renewed,” continued Zwane.

ALSO READ: Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced

Where to renew

“Motorists who value convenience can renew their vehicle licence discs from the comfort of their home or office by using online.natis.gov.za,” said Zwane.

“Drivers based in Gauteng, Gqeberha and Karigan in the Eastern Cape can use the same platform to prebook a slot to renew driving licence cards. Drivers in other provinces can use the services at their driving licence centres,” RTMC said on Tuesday.

He said the disc would be delivered within three to five working days.

ALSO READ: Toll fees are going up: Here’s how much travels to Durban and Polokwane will cost you this year

Vehicle licence discs expiring in March

Gauteng – 259 563

Western Cape – 116 633

KwaZulu-Natal – 98 735

Mpumalanga – 51 198

Limpopo – 45 240

Eastern Cape – 44 840

North West – 36 335

Free State – 31 964

Northern Cape – 15 891

Driving licence cards expiring

Gauteng – 44 142

Western Cape – 17 108

KwaZulu Natal – 20 188

Mpumalanga -12 515

Limpopo – 11 831

Eastern Cape – 8404

North West – 6187

Free State – 5471

Northern Cape – 2234

Failure to renew motor licences

According to the South African Government website, you have a 21-day grace period to renew your car licence after its expiry date. During this time, you can renew it without incurring any penalties.

If you fail to renew within the grace period, you will be liable for late licensing penalties and arrears. The penalty is 10% of the annual licensing fee for every month the licence lapses.

Traffic officers can impound your vehicle if they catch you driving with an expired licence disc. This triggers a nightmare of extra costs and paperwork that you should avoid at all costs.

It will lapse if you don’t renew your licence for four years or more. The vehicle will be archived from the eNatis national registry, and you must re-register it from scratch.

This will include a roadworthy test, and any unpaid fees will be due before the car can be relicensed.

NOW READ: Fuel prices rise again: Here’s what you’ll pay at the pump from Wednesday