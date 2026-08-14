N1 highway reopen after crash kills one, injures three

The truck subsequently crashed into the concrete barrier, ejecting the driver from the cabin.

A truck driver was killed and three occupants of a sedan injured when a Volvo suffered a tyre blowout and ploughed across lanes on the N1 North in Johannesburg, triggering a violent collision that left the highway strewn with wreckage.

The accident occurred on Thursday at about 4:50pm on the N1 North between Beyers Naudé Drive and Malibongwe Drive in Randpark Ridge.

Blowout

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said that, according to preliminary investigation reports, both involved vehicles were travelling northbound along the N1 highway.

Fihla said the first vehicle, a white Volvo truck, was travelling in the slow lane, and the second vehicle, a grey Honda Ballade sedan, was travelling in the second lane from the right.

“It’s alleged that the Volvo truck suffered a right front tyre blowout, causing the driver to lose control of the heavy vehicle. The truck veered across lanes and collided with the Honda Ballade, forcing it off the roadway.”

Driver ejected

Fihla added that the Honda Ballade collided with a concrete barrier and came to rest on the opposite side of the highway.

“The Volvo truck subsequently crashed into the concrete barrier, ejecting the driver from the cabin. The adult male truck driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene. His body was removed to the Roodepoort Mortuary.

“The male driver and two male passengers from the Honda Ballade sustained injuries. Emergency medical services (ER24) transported two of the injured occupants to Helen Joseph Hospital, while the third passenger was transported to Discovery Clinic for emergency medical care,” Fihla said.

JMPD warning

Fihla said a case of culpable homicide will be registered at Honeydew Saps for further investigation.

“JMPD officers, emergency personnel, and towing services worked through the evening to clear the scene and restore safe traffic flow. The incident scene was fully cleared last night, and normal traffic flow on the N1 has resumed.”

The JMPD has urged all motorists to exercise extra caution, maintain safe following distances, and conduct regular tyre maintenance checks to prevent mechanical failure on high-speed roadways.