News

Home » News

Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler suspended, CFO Gareth Mnisi faces disciplinary action

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

10 July 2026

04:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Mettler will challenge his suspension in court on an urgent basis.

Tshwane City manager, Johann Mettler speaks to media as part of a disconnection drive held by the City of Tshwane, 5 March 2024. This action which is part of the cities #TshwaneYaTima campaign aims to cut off to force payment of some of the properties with the worst accumulation of debt in the city. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler. Picture: Neil McCartney

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler has been suspended after the council voted to act on a complaint lodged against him by the EFF.

Mettler was suspended after a closed vote during the council meeting on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

It is understood that Mettler will challenge his suspension in court on an urgent basis.

Mettler suspension

In a statement, City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said council considered the written representations submitted by Mettler in response to the proposed precautionary suspension.

“After considering the representations, together with the applicable legislative framework and the matters previously placed before council, council resolved to place the City Manager on precautionary suspension on full pay pending the outcome of the independent investigation.”

Suspension condemned

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink condemned the suspension of Mettler.

“Mr Mettler was suspended by the coalition of corruption after it unlawfully passed a baseless report brought by ActionSA Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya. The DA is consulting our legal team on the events that unfolded in council and will present a way forward tomorrow.”

Brink claims the council speaker arbitrarily deducted 13 votes from those who voted against the amendment, on the grounds that they belonged to DA and Freedom Front Plus councillors who were on leave.

Right to vote

Brink also claims there is no legal basis for denying a democratically elected councillor their right to vote.

“It is outrageous that democratically elected public representatives, chosen by the residents of Tshwane to represent them in council, were denied their constitutional right for their votes to count in one of the most important votes before the council.

RELATED ARTICLES

“By excluding these councillors, the speaker effectively disenfranchised the thousands of residents they represent. The speaker has failed to provide any lawful basis or reconciliation for deducting these votes,” Brink said.

CFO disciplinary action

Meanwhile, suspended Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi faces disciplinary action.

“Following its consideration of the Final Forensic Investigation Report into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Financial Officer, council resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against the CFO, Moya said.

“Having considered the nature of the allegations and the applicable legislative framework, council further determined that the allegations constitute less serious misconduct as contemplated in Part I of Annexure A to the Regulations. The disciplinary process will now proceed in accordance with the prescribed statutory procedures.”

Assuring residents

Moya acknowledged that there has been public interest and speculation regarding the potential impact of these decisions on the city’s functioning.

“I want to assure residents that the administration remains stable and fully focused on delivering reliable services, maintaining the city’s financial stability, accelerating infrastructure investment and improving the quality of life of all those who live in our capital city,” Moya said.

Read more on these topics

ActionSA City of Tshwane (COT) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) mayor Nasiphi Moya suspension Tshwane council

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring BMW recalls nearly 11 000 cars over starter defect
Courts US jails former SA Air Force brigadier-general for acting ‘as an agent of a foreign country’
Politics Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments
Politics Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards
Crime WATCH: Cape Town police impound fancy cars belonging to foreign national ‘crypto’ traders

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News