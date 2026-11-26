Residents say apologies are cheap, questioning why the city cannot find chlorine while others can secure supply.

Residents and swimmers are seeing red after the City of Tshwane announced the closure of more than eight municipal swimming pools in Pretoria on Tuesday going into the summer season.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo announced the immediate temporary closure of the Soshanguve pool in region 1; Gert van Schalkwyk pool in Danville; Les Marais pool; Tjaard van Vuuren and Sunnyside pools in region 3; Laudium pool in region 4; and Zithobeni and Bronkhorstspruit swimming pools in region 7.

Chlorine shortage shuts more than eight Tshwane pools

This follows what the city has described as an unexpected shortage of chlorine gas in the market, which has affected the city’s ability to maintain safe water conditions for swimmers.

Mashigo said the closures were necessary to allow chlorine levels to build up and stabilise in the pool water once supplies become available.

Chlorine is essential for disinfecting the water, controlling harmful micro-organisms and ensuring the facilities are safe for public use.

“The city is working closely with the service provider to restore the supply of chlorine gas as soon as possible.

“The affected swimming pools will reopen only after chlorine levels have stabilised and water quality has been confirmed as safe for swimmers,” he added.

City apologises for inconvenience

Mashigo said the city apologises for the inconvenience. An angry resident, Genevieve Symonds, said apologies are cheap.

“It’s funny that suppliers have no chlorine but other people can find supply.

“So, is it because they have to use a specific supplier, or is it because they didn’t pay?”

Symonds said swimming pools belong to the public.

“They pay for those pools. The rates and taxes we pay go towards those pools and it’s like nobody cares. The public gets kicked in the teeth over and over again,” she added.

Pools belong to the public

“What about those who bought season tickets to swim there and now they can’t,” Symonds asked.

Symonds said two years ago, mayor Nasiphi Moya closed the pools indefinitely and blamed Rand Water.

“That was rubbish. They eventually reopened the pools in October last year, but only because they were taken to court,” she added.

Pretoria father of two young swimmers Jan Botha was concerned because Hillcrest is the only long-course registered pool in Pretoria that can host galas for official qualifying times.

“This closes the only registered swimming pool for galas in Pretoria.

Facility in shambles

“Now, we have to travel to Johannesburg to compete in a longcourse tournament for the scores to be recorded for swimmers.

“The closure of Hillcrest is a huge disappointment in the swimming community,” Botha added.

The swimming pool premises were also in a neglected state, with broken windows and broken toilets.

“The facility is in shambles,” he said.