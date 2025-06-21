Tshwane mayor vows to fix city’s leasing system as illegal businesses closed during raid

Moya complained that businesses previously closed by Tshwane have reopened.

While the city of Tshwane has its hands full with prolonged power outages and the switching on and off of its own reservoir, mayor Nasiphi Moya was out on the streets this week with the Reclaim Our City campaign, which resulted in two arrests, illegal businesses being closed and notices issued.

The two arrests were for illegal immigration and possession of stolen goods, while three vehicles were also impounded.

Eviction notices served in Tshwane

On Thursday night, Moya joined the bylaw enforcement operation in Sunnyside, with the Reclaim Our City campaign kicking off at the popular nightspot House 22.

“That club and many other businesses here have been served with eviction notices by the City of Tshwane. These businesses don’t have valid permits and many are non-compliant. We were here a few months back and some of those we closed managed to reopen. We are closing them down again,” she said.

Moya said the Sunnyside precinct is a strategic area that will be offered to the private sector for investment.

“All illegal businesses here will be evicted from this area. Another store we’ve closed. The people running this establishment supply food concoctions to predominantly Ethiopian nationals. There’s no compliance with health regulations. They also don’t have certification legalising the operation of a business.

“This man runs a spaza shop in Sunnyside. His visa states that he is an asylum seeker and, by law, he doesn’t qualify to run a business in this city. He can only work and study in South Africa. But here he is overseeing a business operation. We’ve closed his store,” she added.

Hijacked properties

Earlier this week, Moya and her team discovered hijacked city properties in Danville, which led to the closure of five businesses.

Three other premises were found to have illegal electricity connections, while one was found with an illegal water connection.

Moya said an illegal early childhood development centre, operating for 22 years from a city property without a lease, was also closed.

Moya said the city of Tshwane’s leasing system has not worked to benefit the municipality’s income-generating capacity.

“We are determined to fix this,” she said.

