Tshwane mayor presses state departments to pay R1.9bn debt

The City of Tshwane has drawn a firm line under government arrears, with mayor Nasiphi Moya unapologetically pressing national and provincial departments to settle their R1.9 billion debt.

ActionSA has hailed her tough stance, as the department of public works confirmed payments of R91 million following the city’s Tshwane Ya Tima campaign.

City intensifies pressure on defaulting departments

“When the operation Tshwane Ya Tima began, we were owed R1.9 billion by various government departments. We are glad to have made progress in settling the government debt,” Moya said.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said the government of national unity does not pay its bills and cries foul when they are disconnected, only to pay secretly in the background.

Beaumont added national and provincial government departments owed Tshwane R1.9 billion but wanted to be treated differently from residents who get cut off for not paying their bills.

“Well done, mayor Nasiphi Moya, for dealing with them unapologetically,” he added.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo has welcomed the confirmation the national department of public works has processed payments totalling R91 million in respect of municipal accounts in arrears.

“These payments relate to a range of government properties, including some sites visited by city officials in recent weeks as part of credit control and verification processes under the Tshwane Ya Tima initiative,” he said.

Correctional facilities remain in arrears

Mashigo said the city wishes to clarify that at the time officials visited the Kgosi Mampuru and Baviaanspoort correctional facilities; their municipal accounts were in arrears.

“The city stands by this position. Its records indicate the accounts remain in significant arrears following a prolonged period of non-payment and the arrears are reflected on the city’s billing system and formed the basis for the site visits,” he said.

Mashigo said during these engagements, officials from the department of correctional services did not point out any errors in the city’s account statements.

“Instead, they indicated that they were not aware of the full scope of the outstanding amounts on the accounts and undertook to engage the department of public works to address the matter,” said Mashigo.

“In recognition of this, and given the nature of the facilities involved, the city exercised discretion and allowed additional time for the issue to be resolved through the appropriate national department.”

Mashigo confirmed no electricity disconnection took place during the city officials’ visit to both facilities as they were given until Monday to resolve the issue.

