Tshwane residents warned not to make fires

There could be harsh penalties for residents who violate City bylaws.

The City of Tshwane is warning residents against making fires or face the consequences.

Emergency services department (EMS) acting spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni reminded the public of the no-burning period within the boundaries of Tshwane between 1 August and 30 September.

“No permit for burning will be issued during this period. To conduct any burning in Tshwane, landowners must apply to the EMS.

Approval for burning will be contingent upon several factors, including the fire danger index, South African Weather Service warnings and the outcome of inspections conducted by the fire protection officer,” he said.

Zwelithini Mnguni said Sections 9(1), (2) and (3) of the city’s fire brigade service by-law state that no person may, within the area, make an open, uncontrollable or unattended fire.

“The prohibition is not applicable to a fire in an approved, purpose-made stove, fireplace or hearth, a fire for preparing food on private premises or premises set aside for that purpose; and in a device for preparing food, which device is heated using electricity or liquid petroleum gas,” he said.

Zwelithini Mnguni said no person may, without the written authority of the EMS, burn any refuse, wood, straw or other combustible materials within the area during this time.

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis said the increased wind that occurs in August, as spring arrives, can quickly escalate a small spark into a runaway wildfire.

