Tshwane street racing tradition ends in tragedy [VIDEO]

Iillegal street racing along Steve Biko Road has reportedly been a decades-long problem.

The death of a young man in a street race in Steve Biko Road, Pretoria, on Sunday has sparked an outcry and debate about who was to blame for the tragedy.

In dramatic video footage of the accident, a Honda Ballade was seen speeding down the road and colliding with a Renault Kwid entering from a side street.

Long-standing street racing culture under scrutiny

While social media has been flooded with condolences for the victim, many others recall fond memories of watching the Sunday evening races, while parked on the pavements along the street – as far back as 1987, some would recall.

Capital Park resident Susan van der Merwe, who has been living in Pretoria her entire life, said this tragedy has been coming for years.

“I remember when I was young, it was also our Sunday outing.”

Video: Vanslivenews/Instagram

Police open culpable homicide investigation

Tshwane district police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed a case of culpable homicide had been opened for investigation.

“On 3 May, two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Steve Biko Road and Booysen Street, Pretoria. A maroon Honda Ballade was travelling north along Steve Biko Road when a white Renault Kwid approached the intersection from Booysen Street.

“It is alleged the driver of the Renault Kwid failed to obey a stop sign and collided with the Honda Ballade, which veered off the road and struck a lamppole head-on,” he said.

Both drivers were admitted to hospital, while a passenger died.