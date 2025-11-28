News

Home » News

Tshwane battles rising water quality fears amid plant failures

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

28 November 2025

05:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Tshwane faces water supply turmoil as turbidity, pump failures and contaminated effluent spark warnings and resident frustration.

Tshwane battles rising water quality fears amid plant failures

Picture: iStock

The City of Tshwane has its hands full with water woes, ranging from levels of turbidity in Bronkhorstspruit to partially treated effluent being detected at Rietvlei Dam.

Residents in Bronkhorstspruit are up in arms after receiving a notice from the city to not use the water from the Bronkhorstspruit waste water treatment plant for drinking or cooking purposes until further notice, following high levels of turbidity being recorded.

Growing resident frustration over prolonged water quality issues

Some residents claim they have been without clean water for months and when the water is switched off and on again, they were left with extremely dirty water and sewage spillages.

Tshwane MMC for utility services Frans Boshielo said the second raw water pump has not started since a power failure was experienced.

The city’s team was still conducting fault-finding tests to determine the cause.

All available production will now be directed to the Ekandastria reservoirs as the supply to Bronkhorstspruit/Zithobeni will be temporarily halted to allow the system to recover, Boshielo said.

ALSO READ: City of Tshwane shuts down Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant… again

The current level at the Bronkhorstspruit/Zithobeni East reservoir was 52%, Bronkhorstspruit/Zithobeni West reservoir was at 13%, Zithobeni Tower 92%, Ekandustria North 1% and Ekandustria South 2.3%.

Dam contamination prompts testing and public caution

The city’s spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said there was no need for alarm after partially treated effluent was detected in the Rietvlei Dam earlier this week.

“The city wishes to notify residents and stakeholders that partially treated effluent has been detected entering the dam via the Sesmyl Spruit. At this stage, there is no need for alarm and the relevant departments are closely managing the situation.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Comprehensive quality testing and on-site monitoring are currently underway to determine the extent, source and potential impact of the contamination, Mashigo said.

“While this assessment continues, the public is urged not to fish or use the water from the dam, whether for recreation, informal consumption or other purposes. Any activities undertaken at the dam are done at their own risk.”

NOW READ: No typhoid found in Tshwane’s water supply

Read more on these topics

Bronkhorstspruit Tshwane water crisis

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships