Tshwane battles rising water quality fears amid plant failures

Tshwane faces water supply turmoil as turbidity, pump failures and contaminated effluent spark warnings and resident frustration.

The City of Tshwane has its hands full with water woes, ranging from levels of turbidity in Bronkhorstspruit to partially treated effluent being detected at Rietvlei Dam.

Residents in Bronkhorstspruit are up in arms after receiving a notice from the city to not use the water from the Bronkhorstspruit waste water treatment plant for drinking or cooking purposes until further notice, following high levels of turbidity being recorded.

Growing resident frustration over prolonged water quality issues

Some residents claim they have been without clean water for months and when the water is switched off and on again, they were left with extremely dirty water and sewage spillages.

Tshwane MMC for utility services Frans Boshielo said the second raw water pump has not started since a power failure was experienced.

The city’s team was still conducting fault-finding tests to determine the cause.

All available production will now be directed to the Ekandastria reservoirs as the supply to Bronkhorstspruit/Zithobeni will be temporarily halted to allow the system to recover, Boshielo said.

The current level at the Bronkhorstspruit/Zithobeni East reservoir was 52%, Bronkhorstspruit/Zithobeni West reservoir was at 13%, Zithobeni Tower 92%, Ekandustria North 1% and Ekandustria South 2.3%.

Dam contamination prompts testing and public caution

The city’s spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said there was no need for alarm after partially treated effluent was detected in the Rietvlei Dam earlier this week.

“The city wishes to notify residents and stakeholders that partially treated effluent has been detected entering the dam via the Sesmyl Spruit. At this stage, there is no need for alarm and the relevant departments are closely managing the situation.”

Comprehensive quality testing and on-site monitoring are currently underway to determine the extent, source and potential impact of the contamination, Mashigo said.

“While this assessment continues, the public is urged not to fish or use the water from the dam, whether for recreation, informal consumption or other purposes. Any activities undertaken at the dam are done at their own risk.”

