Tshwane workers still want their increases

While negotiations are still underway over increases, municipal workers on the ground in the City of Tshwane are carrying the burden, says the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).

Tshwane Region Regional Secretary Donald Monakisi said the union and the City met at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) last month to finalise the long-outstanding 3.5% salary increase for workers.

“This engagement follows a ruling by Judge Snyman, who ordered that the City of Tshwane’s 2021-22 application for exemption from implementing the 3.5% increase be remitted to the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) for a fresh hearing,” he said.

“The SALGBC has scheduled the exemption hearing for 21 July. In anticipation of this, the parties recognised the need for prior engagements aimed at narrowing the issues in dispute and exploring the possibility of reaching a settlement, which could subsequently be formalised as an award of the Bargaining Council.

“To this end, two meetings were held between Samwu and the City of Tshwane on 10 June and 23 June, respectively.

“While consensus could not be reached during these initial engagements, both parties agreed on the importance of continued dialogue before the scheduled hearing,” he added.

Monakisi said Samwu was adamant the increase, owed to workers since 2021, must be honoured.

“The prolonged delay in payment has imposed significant financial strain on municipal workers, who continue to provide essential services under increasingly difficult conditions.

“In this regard, Samwu’s legal team is diligently preparing for the exemption hearing to secure a just outcome for our members,” he said.

Monakisi said the City had the funds to honour its obligations to employees.

“Given the acute financial pressures facing workers, Samwu calls on the City to act with integrity and urgency by prioritising the well-being of its workforce. Our members have carried the burden of austerity for far too long. It is time the City of Tshwane does right by them,” he said.

Re-employment the priority

A municipal worker who asked to speak anonymously said workers were first focusing on getting those who lost their jobs under former Mayor Cilliers Brink re-employed before fully focusing on the issue.

“They want to organise marches before the matter is heard so that the mayor can see the people want their money. The council and unions are feeling the pinch. Because if they really cared or were concerned, they would have resolved the whole issue properly to the benefit of both parties.”

The worker said many have already taken early retirement just to get out of debt and avoid losing their homes or vehicles that they had fallen behind on.

“So many others like me have had to either change medical or move to a cheaper plan where we lose benefits. I’m not even talking about our lowest-paid workers, the cleaners and general workers who receive the least.

“If the money is paid, it will make a huge difference in their lives. It could even lead to some of them being able to enter the housing market and become owners instead of tenants.

“It will also solve the council’s problem with space that opens up because they move from the low-cost housing schemes to their own homes,” the worker said.

