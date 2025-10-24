Twelve injured in multiple truck and vehicle crash in Durban, KZN

The accident occurred on the M7 between Bellville and the N2 Freeway.

Twelve people have been injured in crash involving at least nine vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the M7 between Bellville and the N2 Freeway, affecting both bounds near Malvern, West of Durban.

Chaotic

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the scene just after 5pm on Thursday.

“Paramedics battled to reach the scene as traffic was severely congested on both bounds after two trucks and seven cars collided. Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos as multiple patients had been injured.

“A triage was done on scene, and approximately twelve people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious, and once stabilised on the scene, the injured were transported to various Durban Hospitals for further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: Two killed in horrific accident in Alberton on East Rand

Investigations

Jamieson said the roadway was blocked for hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, Saps and Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

RAF on Limpopo bus crash

Meanwhile, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is providing clarity in response to reports suggesting it is liable for claims arising from the recent bus crash in Limpopo, in which 43 people died.

The RAF said: “It is not accurate that the RAF is liable for all or any accidents. The liability of the RAF is established by the RAF Act, which provides in section 3 that ‘the object of the fund shall be the payment of compensation in accordance with this Act for loss or damage wrongfully caused by the driving of motor vehicles’.

Foreign nationals

It added that compensation for victims, including foreign nationals, will be subject to the RAF and Immigration Act.

“With regard to claims by foreign nationals, the RAF, as an organ of state, is obliged to comply with the provisions of section 42 of the Immigration Act, which prohibits the aiding and abetting of illegal foreigners.”

The RAF said that before it can be held liable for compensation, it must be established that the accident was caused by negligence.

ALSO READ: Shocking revelation about taxi driver who drove school kids off bridge