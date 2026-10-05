Twins’ murder may signal family dispute, warns expert

Two 14-year olds were found dead in Pretoria.

Condolences are streaming in from all corners of the country for a mother from Mamelodi West, east of Pretoria, after her teenage twins, Bonolo and Botlhale Makoena, were found murdered inside their home on Friday afternoon.

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the death of the 14-year-old twins were still unknown at this stage and added that no-one has been arrested.

“On Friday, police were called to a murder scene where they were shown the bodies of the twins inside a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

The mother reportedly found the kids when she came back from work,” she said.

Parliament concerned

Portfolio committee on police Parliamentary portfolio committee on police chair, Ian Camer on described the murders of the twin brothers as disturbing.

“Two children were killed in side their own home and their family deserves both answers and justice,” he said.

Cameron said South Africa’s levels of violence against women and children is unacceptable.

“What is needed now is a thorough, properly resourced investigation using every available forensic and investigative capability to identify whoever is responsible and build a case that can withstand prosecution.

We cannot become accustomed to children being murdered,” he said.

Cameron urged anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to provide it directly to Saps and avoid circulating unverified claims that could prejudice the investigation, or cause further harm to the family.

The message behind the crime

Prof Witness Maluleke, head of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Limpopo, said this cruelty suggests signs of family disputes where the murder of the twins was possibly used to send a strong message to the mother.

“The preliminary investigations should start there. Unfortunately, this resulted in the deaths of innocent souls,” he said.

Maluleke said using extreme violence to solve personal problems should always be avoided.

“Anger, jealousy and revenge should not be used to send a message to anyone,” he said.

Not In My Name International national spokesperson Boitumelo Thage has called on police to prioritise a thorough investigationon the case and bring those responsible to justice.

The organisation, which has been working on the ground to support the family, said no moth er should ever have to come home to such devastation.

“No words can fully express the pain of losing two children in this horrific manner. We extend our deepest condolences to their mother, their family, friends and the community of Mamelodi,” said Thage.

“These boys had their lives ahead, dreams to pursue and a future that should have been protected. Their deaths leave a family shattered and mourning.”

Security Personnel Party of South Africa spokesperson Dimakatso Modipa has pleaded with community members with information to come forward and share it with the police.