News

Home » News

Two children dead in Eastern Cape in suspected food poisoning incident

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

Compiled by Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

7 February 2026

08:47 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Four others are in a stable condition while one children was intubated at Frere Hospital in East London.

Two children dead and five others in hospital after food poisoning incidents.

Image for illustrative purpose. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Two children have died and five others were admitted to hospital after separate suspected food poisoning incidents near East London.

Eastern Cape health officials confirmed the deaths on Saturday afternoon and have since activated provincial response protocols.

Eastern Cape food poisoning

One child from Mdantsane and six from Msintsi location near Berlin began suffering from dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea on Saturday morning.

Aged between four and seven, the children were admitted to Cecelia Makiwane hospital in Mdantsane, while one was taken to hospital in East London for specialist treatment.

“Sadly, two children were declared deceased on arrival despite resuscitation efforts by clinical teams. Five others remain under medical care.

“One child has been intubated and transferred to Frere hospital for advanced critical care, while the remaining four are reported to be to stable and continue to receive treatment and observation,” the Eastern Cape department of health stated.

The six children from Msintsi were believed to be playing together and became ill after consuming snacks, while the cause of the Mdantsane incident is unknown.

“The department extends its deepest condolences to affected families and continues to provide clinical and psycho social support,” officials concluded.

Organophosphates

Food poisoning and the storage of food at spaza shops came to the fore in late 2024 after roughly 900 food-borne illnesses were reported between September and November that year.  

The spate of food poisoning cases led the mass drive to register spaza shops and the closing of non-compliant establishments.

RELATED ARTICLES

Government later highlighted the prevalence of an organophosphate called Terbufos found at spaza shops.

“In the townships, informal settlements and at taxi ranks, it is known as “halephirimi”.
Literally translated to mean ‘you will never see the sunset’, It is highly toxic, lethal and fast acting,” stated the South African Human Rights Commission.

Terbufos is banned in most South African Development Community countries, but not South Africa.

NOW READ: Over 15 000 Gauteng spaza shops deemed non-compliant, 7 000 foreign nationals apply

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

East London Eastern Cape food poisoning South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission
Politics Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?
Courts Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid
News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant
Courts Court exposes futility of Anele Mda’s appeal against Mbalula: ‘No sound, rational basis’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News