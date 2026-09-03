Two girls trafficked to Malawi return to SA after nearly two years

The girls were received at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday by Social Development Minister Dina Pule following their rescue.

Two South African girls who were allegedly trafficked to Malawi in 2024 have been repatriated to South Africa after enduring separation from their family, confinement and alleged mistreatment.

The girls, aged nine and 15, were received at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday by Social Development Minister Dina Pule after Malawian authorities rescued them in July.

Pule said the girls’ return marked an important step towards reuniting them with their family after a prolonged period of hardship and trauma.

“I stand before you today with mixed emotions as we gather to receive two children who were victims of human trafficking and who have now been safely repatriated to South Africa,” she said.

The case was referred to the Department of Social Development by Interpol South Africa, while the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Eastern Cape is handling the criminal investigation.

According to information provided to authorities, the girls were allegedly lured to Malawi by perpetrators who had gained the trust of their family.

Family allegedly stripped of home and passports

Pule said the alleged trafficking involved a Malawian man living in the Eastern Cape and a South African woman from the same province.

The family reportedly included the girls, their mother and grandmother.

The man allegedly gained access to the family through a romantic relationship with the children’s mother before allegedly seeking control over the family’s finances, including the grandmother’s retirement pension.

The family was reportedly persuaded to sell their home before being lured to Malawi with promises of a better life.

They travelled to Blantyre on 11 October 2024, where their passports were allegedly confiscated, and they were confined to a house.

The family was allegedly subjected to mistreatment, deprived of adequate food and moved between several locations.

In January, the adults were reportedly released, while the two girls remained in Malawi.

The mother and grandmother reported the matter to the South African Police Service after arriving in East London on 2 March.

Pule said the two women, who had lost their home, were placed in a shelter for victims of trafficking for about three months.

Girls rescued after being left behind

The two girls were rescued by Malawian authorities on 9 July and placed in a place of safety.

Pule said South African authorities then worked with their Malawian counterparts to accelerate their return.

Officials from Interpol South Africa and the Department of Social Development travelled to Malawi on Sunday, 30 August, to facilitate the repatriation.

“The children are being repatriated today, 3 September 2026, following extensive coordination between the South African and Malawian authorities,” Pule said.

She said Malawi’s authorities had indicated they did not have sufficient capacity and resources to accommodate victims of crime for an extended period.

The department authorised a social worker to accompany the girls as part of the repatriation process.

Pule said the department’s priority was to ensure their safe return, family reunification and access to the necessary care and support.

‘Not simply a missing persons case’

Pule stressed that the case should not be treated as an ordinary missing-persons matter.

“It is important to make it clear that this matter cannot simply be viewed as a missing persons case,” she said.

“The circumstances point to allegations of child trafficking and exploitation, which require a comprehensive child-protection and law-enforcement response.”

The department will continue working with Interpol South Africa and law-enforcement agencies while providing psychosocial and other social services to the children and their family.

Pule also warned that trafficking can exploit financial hardship, vulnerability and trust.

“Traffickers often exploit vulnerability, financial hardship and trust,” she said.

She urged parents, caregivers and communities to remain vigilant and report suspected trafficking or child exploitation.

Pule also appealed to the media and public to protect the girls’ identities and privacy as they begin their recovery.

“Their identities and personal circumstances must be protected to ensure that their recovery is not compromised by unnecessary exposure,” she said.