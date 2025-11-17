Two killed in car crash amid persistent rain in Gauteng

The accident is likely to cause severe traffic congestion, delaying those who may be travelling to OR Tambo International Airport.

As persistent rain continues to fall across Gauteng, accompanied by heavy winds and cold temperatures, the adverse weather conditions have already claimed two lives on the East Rand.

The accident occurred just after 4 am on the N12 Comaro on-ramp, in the eastbound direction towards Ekurhuleni.

Delays

The accident is likely to cause severe traffic congestion, delaying those who may be travelling to OR Tambo International Airport for domestic and international flights.

ALSO READ: Persistent rain wreaks havoc in KZN, causing several accidents

Several parts of the country, including KZN and Gauteng, have been affected by adverse weather conditions, with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, power outages, and damaged infrastructure.

Accident

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswati Mdluli said the crash involved two vehicles.

Mdluli stated that the fire and rescue team arrived promptly at the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, were involved. The driver of the sedan lost his life, and one passenger from the SUV they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Jaws of Life had to be used to free one body from the wreckage.

“Three patients were transported to hospitals, one in critical condition (priority 1) and two in serious condition (priority 2) for further medical care. The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services were contacted to remove the deceased bodies from the scene,” Mdluli said.

Precautions

Mdluli said the EMPD is investigating the cause of the crash. He urged motorists to take precautions on the wet and slippery roads.

“Heavy rains are continuing to pour in the city, causing poor visibility and slippery surfaces. We encourage everyone to be patient and tolerant of the situation on the road to ensure a safe arrival at their destinations.

“The City of Ekurhuleni will remain on high alert and continue to respond to all emergencies. Our emergency contact number is 011-458-0911,” Mdluli said.

ALSO READ: Rain pelts Joburg: You may be hit with a power outage