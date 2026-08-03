Two killed, three critically injured in Ekurhuleni SUV head‑on crash

The Rescue team had to use specialised hydraulic rescue equipment (Jaws‑of‑Life) to access, free and recover the entrapped patients

Two SUV drivers were killed and three passengers critically injured in a head‑on collision in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The accident occurred on Wit Road near the N17 freeway in Selection Park, Springs, on Sunday evening, forcing emergency crews to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free trapped victims and close the busy route during the operation.

Accident

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said personnel responded to the crash at about 6:17pm.

“Both adult male drivers were fatally wounded, three passengers were critically injured, and one, a minor, escaped with minor injuries. Both drivers were declared dead on scene by paramedics,” he confirmed.

“Selection Park fire station rescue team responded promptly to render necessary life‑preservation services. On arrival, it was discovered that both drivers of the two SUVs were still trapped behind the steering wheels of their vehicles,” Ntladi said.

Road closed

He added that all four injured passengers from the second SUV, believed to be a family, were treated on scene and transported to a nearby medical facility.

“The rescue team had to use specialised hydraulic rescue equipment (Jaws‑of‑Life) to access, free and recover the entrapped patients and deceased drivers from the two wreckages,” he explained.

Ntladi said the entire road had to be temporarily closed for the duration of the rescue operations.

“The incident was handed over to City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officers for on‑scene investigations, removal of the deceased to a pathological facility and road rehabilitation due to oil spillage and debris from the crashed vehicles,” he said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

KZN crashes

Meanwhile, four people died in two KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) crashes on Saturday.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “One person was found entrapped in the car and had sustained fatal injuries.”

Seventeen others were hurt.

In a separate accident, IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick added: “Sadly, three occupants sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.”

The cause of the accidents is being investigated.