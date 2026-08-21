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Two men arrested for vandalising Sandhurst transformer

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

21 August 2026

01:54 pm

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City Power says it remains committed to working with communities and law enforcement to curb infrastructure crime.

City power arrests two more suspects linked to Sandhurst transformer

Picture: City Power

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City Power security officials arrested two foreign nationals, aged 45 and 44, after allegedly catching them stripping a transformer in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, using a cutting torch.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed the arrests in a statement on Friday.

“City Power welcomes yet another arrest of two suspects allegedly caught dismantling a transformer in Sandhurst, in an incident that underscores the growing threat posed by criminals targeting critical electricity infrastructure,” he said.

The men were arrested on Thursday, 20 August 2026, at the corner of Rivonia and Chislehurston Road after security officials were alerted that individuals were cutting into the transformer using a cutting torch.

Police found one suspect cutting the transformer shell and questioned him about who had sent him.

“He allegedly stated that he had been hired by Fru and that Fru would return to collect him,” Mangena said.

Tip-off led to swift response

The arrests followed an investigation into a cable theft incident at the same site in July.

According to Mangena, during a site visit on Monday, 17 August, employees of a construction company operating there told City Power officials that the transformer had also been vandalised on Saturday, 15 August, and that the same suspects were believed responsible.

City Power had since set up a system with the company to flag any future incidents.

“This arrangement proved instrumental when the construction company manager contacted City Power on Thursday afternoon to report that suspects were actively cutting the transformer shell with a cutting torch,” Mangena said.

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The utility responded by dispatching its Tactical Security Services personnel and its Electricity Infrastructure Theft and Vandalism team to the scene.

Charges and evidence handed to police

The suspects gave conflicting accounts during questioning about who had allegedly hired them.

“The matter will now be subject to further police investigation,” Mangena said.

The two men were taken to Bramley Police Station, where they face charges of tampering with essential infrastructure and malicious damage to property.

The gas cylinder allegedly used during the cutting operation, along with steel pieces removed from the transformer, were handed over to the South African Police Service.

Public urged to stay vigilant

Mangena praised the construction company’s employees and management for reporting the incident promptly.

“The incident demonstrates the importance of cooperation between communities, businesses, contractors and law enforcement in protecting critical electricity infrastructure,” he said.

City Power said it remained committed to working with communities and law enforcement to curb infrastructure crime.

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