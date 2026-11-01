Two men arrested with more than R900K worth of explosives on N1 South in Limpopo

Police arrested the suspects at the scene.

Waterberg Flying Squad officers arrested two foreign nationals at Kranskop Plaza after finding explosives in a Toyota Quantum on Friday morning.

Two men, aged 30 and 43, were arrested in Limpopo after police found explosives in their minibus.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the haul was worth about R975 000.

Officers stopped a minibus at Kranskop Plaza

The arrest happened during a roadside operation on the N1 South. Saps explained that its officers were already on patrol when the stop took place.

Police said the officers pulled over a vehicle carrying two men.

“Members of the Waterberg Flying Squad, who were conducting stop-and-search operations while on duty, stopped a white Toyota Quantum occupied by two adult male foreign nationals,” Saps said.

The search that followed turned up the explosives.

“They searched them and discovered bags containing explosives,” police noted.

Suspects charged and explosives seized

Officers confiscated the explosives and the Toyota Quantum used to move them.

Police arrested the suspects at the scene. “The suspects, aged 43 and 30, were immediately arrested for transportation of explosives and illegal possession of explosives,” Saps reported.

The Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, praised the squad for its vigilance and dedication.

He said the officers had kept dangerous explosives out of unauthorised hands while doing their daily duties.

The men are expected in court on Monday. “The suspects will appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 November 2026,” Saps added.