Here is what the Hawks said about the charges and the court case.

The Hawks arrested two more people on Tuesday in their investigation into alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the arrests.

Hawks step up Tembisa Hospital investigation

Mogale explained that the Serious Corruption Investigation team was widening its efforts.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team continues to intensify efforts to bring those implicated in the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal to justice,” he said.

The suspects handed themselves over at the Tembisa Police Station.

“They were subsequently processed for their appearance in court,” Mogale added.

Fraud and money laundering allegations

According to Mogale, the pair were linked to a large probe into tender fraud at the hospital.

“The suspects are alleged to have been implicated in the extensive investigation into multimillion-rand tender fraud involving the Thembisa Hospital procurement processes,” he said.

He listed the allegations being investigated.

“The allegations under investigation relate to fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), and money laundering,” Mogale explained.

He also described how the scheme allegedly worked.

“It is alleged that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQs) procurement system by deliberately splitting procurement transactions to keep them below the R500 000 threshold, thereby circumventing the prescribed formal tender processes,” he claimed.

Court appearance and next steps

The case will move to court soon.

“The two suspects are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court,” Mogale said.

He added that the pair will face charges relating to fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Furthermore, Mogale stated that the Hawks would not stop with these arrests.

“The Hawks remain committed to pursuing all those implicated in the alleged corruption and ensuring that they are held accountable through due legal processes,” he said.