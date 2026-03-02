Where did she go? Hunt continues for Rhino mom at Kruger National Park

Visitors alerted park authorities after spotting calves by a roadside without their mother.

In a heart-wrenching yet hopeful turn of events, park authorities rescued two young rhinoceros calves within the Malelane section of Kruger National Park (KNP) this past weekend.

The calves were discovered wandering without their mother before being whisked away to a secure facility.

The Discovery

Vigilant park guests set a rescue in motion on Saturday after spotting the pair resting near the Malelane roadside.

SANParks reported the ages of the young rhinos to be 12 and 18 months.

After realising that rhino mothers rarely leave calves this young unattended, the visitors immediately alerted park authorities.

“A swift response from the park authorities led to the capture and translocation of the two young rhinos to a place of safety,” said JP Louw, spokesperson of South African National Parks (SANParks).

At this vulnerable stage of development, they remain heavily dependent on maternal protection for survival against predators and environmental threats.

Relocated to safety

The rescue team employed different tactics to ensure both calves reached safety.

“The younger calf was airlifted by helicopter using a sling, while the older was safely transported in a crate to a secure facility,” Louw said.

Search for the missing mother

KNP rangers initiated an extensive search operation throughout the surrounding wilderness following the discovery of the solitary juveniles.

The team is currently working to determine the whereabouts of the rhinos’ mother.

“At present, rangers are combing the area to locate the mother.

“The circumstances surrounding her absence remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing,” Louw confirmed on Sunday.

Following the weekend’s events, SANParks general manager Rey Thakhuli told The Citizen that the adult female has still not been located.

Aerial and ground teams are continuing their sweep of the Malelane region, and officials will continue to provide further updates.

