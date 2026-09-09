Two suspected armed robbers die in crash after holding up Limpopo petrol station

The suspects allegedly confronted the security guards and cashier before heading to the cash office, where they used an explosive device to open the safe.

Two suspected armed robbers died in a motor vehicle accident in the Marble Hall policing area on Tuesday, hours after a brutal business robbery.

The robbery happened at a filling station in Dennilton in the Sekhukhune district.

Firearms and ammunition from the crime scene have a high chance of being linked to the robbery and the deceased suspects.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), around 2.30am about 13 unidentified African males entered the station

The men were armed with handguns and rifles and stormed into the filling station at Moteti Complex, in Dennilton.

The suspects confronted the security guards and cashier before heading to the cash office where they used an explosive to open the drop safe.

They fled the crime scene on foot while firing numerous gunshots.

An unknown amount of cash was stolen.

Members of the provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit took over the crime scene and continued with the investigation.

Numerous weapons were recovered from the scene of the crime. These weapons included pistols and rifle cartridges.

The police also added that around 5.10am, they received a tip-off that a white Nissan Navara with a Mpumalanga registration had just overturned along the R573 road between Slagboom and Siyabuswa.

Upon arriving, the police found the two males at the scene; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The two deceased suspects were identified as males aged 35 and 34.

Ammunition recovered:

During the processing of the accident, the police retrieved firearms and ammunition, including one R5 rifle, two R5 magazines, 56 R5 rounds of ammunition, two 95mm pistols, one empty 9mm magazine and one 9mm round of ammunition.

Cases for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and culpable homicide were registered at the Marble Hall police station.

Investigations are continuing.