Two suspects taken in for questioning over DJ Warras murder

Police say the breakthrough came as promised by the national commissioner.

Two people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of renowned DJ and businessman Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December 2025.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the development on Monday, saying it fulfilled national commissioner Fannie Masemola’s commitment to deliver a breakthrough in the high-profile case.

“DJ Warras, you will recall that the national commissioner, [Fannie Masemola], had committed that by Monday, there would be a breakthrough in this particular case. We can confirm that Gauteng police, led by Lieutenant General Mtombeni, have taken in two people for questioning,” Mathe told the media.

Suspects being interrogated by detectives

Mathe emphasised that no arrests had been made yet, with the suspects only taken in for questioning.

“We have not yet arrested. It’s questioning this morning, and they are being questioned by our detectives. They will then provide us with an update on whether they will affect the arrest, the necessary arrests, and so on. But for now, I can confirm that two people have been taken in for questioning on the DJ Warras case,” she said.

Moreover, the police spokesperson praised the Gauteng police for their efforts under intense public scrutiny.

“So I think all credit kudos must be given to Gauteng police for working extra hard. They are under pressure and I think they’ve put in, and they’ve mobilised resources,” Mathe added.

Stock was killed in front of an eight-storey apartment building in the Johannesburg CBD that his company, Imperium Ops, was contracted to secure.

Speaking to the media shortly after the incident, Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana revealed that CCTV footage had captured crucial details about the suspect.

According to Kekana, the footage showed a male suspect with dreadlocks, dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform, delivering the fatal shot to DJ Warras.

Memorial service held in Sandton

A memorial service for the former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central personality was held on Friday in Sandton, Johannesburg.

His family, friends, and industry colleagues gathered to remember him.

The killing of DJ Warras was among several high-profile violent crimes that have shocked Gauteng in recent weeks.

Masemola addressed the spate of violence on Friday, expressing confidence in the ongoing investigations.

“We have had a number of shootings and brutal killings in this province. I have received an update on each case, and I’m confident that police are on the right track to find those [who] are behind the Saulsville shooting, the murder of Marius van der Merwe, the killing of DJ Warras, and the killing of other residents in Gauteng,” Masemola said.

