Two-year-old boy swept away by raging floodwaters in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been lashed by heavy rain.

Police are investigating an inquest after a two-year-old boy was swept away by raging floodwaters in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been lashed by heavy rain after the South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 9 warning for disruptive rain for the provinces.

This was up from Sunday’s Level 6 warning.

Swept away

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said little Sibusiso Mnisi drowned in Msholozi C, White River, on Tuesday.

“According to the child’s mother, Ms Thapiseng Mnisi, the family resides near a stream. She reported that the toddler was asleep inside the house when she left to cross the stream. Unbeknownst to her, the child followed her out of the house.

“It is alleged that the boy attempted to cross the stream on his own but was swept away by the strong current and drowned,” Ndubane said.

Warning

Ndubane said all relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene, and emergency medical personnel certified the child dead.

“A case of inquest has been opened for further investigation. The acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He further urged community members to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the current wet weather conditions, as streams, rivers, and dams are overflowing and pose serious danger,” Ndubane said.

Kruger National Park

Meanwhile, ongoing heavy rains are leaving a trail of destruction across the Lowveld in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, affecting several schools, bridges, and roads, including Kruger National Park (KNP). More adverse weather is expected across the region.

This week, South African National Parks (SANParks) warned that guests at the Lower Sabie and Crocodile Bridge rest camps in Kruger National Park will not have access to the Skukuza area.

Severe weather conditions affected Kruger National Park after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning on Sunday.

According to Vox Weather, this weather pattern is likely to continue.

In the latest update, SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli told The Citizen more rain is expected across the Kruger National Park.

