UFS and SRC agree on delayed chaos

UFS reaches an agreement with the SRC to phase out provisional registration over two years

The University of the Free State’s Executive Committee and a combined Student Representative Council (SRC) from its three campuses have reached an agreement on provisional registration, which has left many fuming and warning that it may cause further chaos in the future.

Students protested last week after the University said it would discontinue provisional registration from 2026. This means that students who still owe fees to the institution, or have not secured funding by the time registrations for the 2026 academic year open, will not be allowed to register.

However, the committee and SRC agreed on Wednesday that provisional registrations will be phased out over a period of two years (2026-2027).

Contents of the memorandum of agreement include:

The phasing out Provisional Registration over a period of two years.

Staggered concession of R70 00 (year one) and R60 000 (year two). Thereafter, full implementation of a fairer, equitable and sustainable support system.

All UFS-registered students being able to access to their official academic records.

“In recognition of the challenges students face, the outcomes of the meeting reflect the university’s ongoing commitment. It ensures that all students are supported within a financially sustainable framework,” said UFS.

Kicking the can down the road?

While this decision may benefit students for the next two years, the fears that fuelled students to protests will be their reality at the end of this period.

A student at the university told The Citizen the SRC had let students down

“Our SRC is selfish for agreeing on this thing that will still affect us once they have graduated. The way we are being forced out of this university is disheartening to say the least,” she said.

UFS obtains an interim court order against students

Meanwhile, the university has responded to the intense protests on campus by obtaining an interim court order that prohibits any individuals from engaging in unlawful activities or conduct on any of its campuses.

In terms of the order, no person may, amongst others:

Participate in or promote unlawful protest action;

Disrupt or interfere with academic or online activities;

Block access to or from university campuses;

Intimidate, threaten, or harass students, staff, or visitors; or

Damage, destroy, or tamper with university property or safety equipment.

“The order applies to all UFS campuses — Bloemfontein, South, and Qwaqwa — and remains in force pending the final determination of the matter,” UFS.

Minister takes a stance

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Higher Education and Training said that Minister Buti Manamela is monitoring the situation at UFS.

Following videos of clashes between security officials and students on the Qwaqwa campus, the minister sympathised with the officials and their families, and not the students, who vividly appeared to be getting kicked and facing the might of the officials.

While the statement highlights that “several security officials sustained severe injuries,” the students who were left severely injured were not acknowledged.

